While Minnesota's high school graduation rate may have dropped across the state in 2021, due in part to pandemic learning disruptions, Northfield's actually went up.
Matt Hillmann, Northfield School District superintendent, and Hope Langston, director of instructional services, both credit that strong showing to the community coming together to ensure no student was left behind.
"People went all out to make sure students stayed on track," said Langston.
"The fact that we see a rate increase is a testament to how we came together — administrators, staff, parents — to support our students," he said.
A solid report card
Bucking the state trend regarding graduation rates for 2021 reported by the Minnesota Department of Education, Northfield High School improved its four-year graduation rate. Despite the impact of the pandemic, 96.7% of the school’s 334 seniors graduated on time. In 2020, Northfield's graduation rate was 96%.
Out of the 10 students who are not graduating in four years, over half of them will continue toward their diploma. The state average graduation rate in 2021 was 83.3%. In 2020, the statewide graduation rate was 83.8%, which was slightly up from the 83.7% rate the year before in 2019.
Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said in a statement that the statewide the dip "reinforces how challenging the pandemic has been on our students."
She added, "We remain committed ensuring every single Minnesota student graduates from high school, whether that is in four years, five years, six years or more."
Lessons learned during pandemic years
Joel Leer, Northfield High School principal, said, if anything, the blip in the rates occurred right before the pandemic struck.
"We've been pretty consistent," Leer said. "I attribute much of that to our teachers and staff, who embraced distance learning, hybrid learning and other non-traditional formats."
The trend Leer said he noticed coming out of the pandemic years suggests one of the by-products is that school administrators and teachers are taking a hard look at what attendance means. The data indicates that motivated students can do a lot, no matter where they are learning — in a classroom for an hour or at home.
"We learned we needed to re-teach how to be in a classroom environment after nearly two years of different classroom approaches," said Leer.
The second trend he has noticed is that student development and behaviors changed when the familiar routine of the classroom was disrupted.
"As educators, it's always been critical that kids are here in school, that's not replaceable," said Leer. "Our staff worked really hard to look through a different lens and make a philosophical mind-shift."
ALC Report Card
From 2017 to 2021, graduation rates for Northfield's Area Learning Center (ALC) have jumped all over. In 2017, with 15 graduating, the statistic was 41.7%; in 2018, with 25 graduating, the percentage rose to 62.5%; in 2019, with 34 graduating, the figure climbed to 69.4%; in 2020, with 29 graduating, the percentage dropped to 55.9%; and in 2021, with 25 graduating, the number again dropped to 49%.
What does that fluctuation suggest?
Hillmann and Langston said they have asked for a waiver that would exclude the Northfield Area Learning Center from being included in the statewide high school graduation rate report card. They said there are 12 reasons students do not graduate from an ALC in four years.
"We don't believe all high schools and ALC should be measured with the same accountability," said Hillmann.
"We've gone to bat with them (State Education Department) over who should be included," Langston said.
She explained that the waiver would be sent from the state of Minnesota to the U.S. Department of Education.
According to the district website: "ALC provides a safe and inviting non-traditional education environment for qualifying students under the age of 21. The ALC offers a day program, independent study, teen parenting classes, and dual enrollment options. The ALC maintains a respectful and positive environment to allow students to reach their academic goals."
"Program staff model the qualities and characteristics that we hope to instill in our students. A student-run business program teaches entrepreneurial skills while giving back to the community with all profits donated to local charities."
Northfield ALC was named program of the year in 2016 by the Minnesota Association of Alternative Programs and has been recognized with a Promising Practices awards by Synergy and Leadership Exchange for its approach to social/emotional learning.
Langston said, when she studies statistics by looking at bar charts and line graphs, she always reminds herself that "There's a kid behind that line and graph."
"We want to catch every single student and make an effort to know their story," she said.