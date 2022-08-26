According to a recent report providing detailed statewide crime statistics from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, concerns about rising crime appear to be justified, as violent crime dramatically increased across the state the last two years.
However, the story isn't exactly the same locally.
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas noted that for Part I and Part II crimes, the most severe categories, crime levels countywide actually dropped to their lowest level since 2013, less than two-third of the crime level reached in 2018, which is the recent high water mark.
Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin agreed that the local numbers certainly appear to be down, but with a caveat. Because changes were made to how the state and local departments report their crime numbers, he noted that some comparisons may be distorted.
According to the Department of Public Safety’s report, Greater Minnesota did see an overall increase in violent crime of about 15%. Faribault is not known as a particularly low-crime locality within Greater Minnesota. But crime levels have trended downward in the city over the last decade, and Sherwin said that trend has continued.
"Crime has not seen that pattern in Faribault," Sherwin said of the statewide increase. "A lot of it is driven by Minneapolis, St. Paul and inner ring suburbs."
Statewide numbers
Many metropolitan areas across the country saw notable increases in violent crime last year, and Minneapolis-St. Paul was among them. According to the Uniform Crime Report, close to a 25% increase in violent crimes was registered.
Particularly alarming was the jump in aggravated assaults, which jumped by roughly one-third compared to 2020. Assaults involving a peace officer increased by a similar amount compared to the prior year. Other forms of violent crime, including murders, rapes, robbery and carjackings also increased, though by a more modest amount of about 5-10%.
With polls indicating that significant majorities of Minnesotans are concerned about rising crime, especially in the Twin Cities metro, and dissatisfied with the efforts of state leaders to combat it, the issue of public safety was sure to be a centerpiece of this year’s hotly contested statewide elections.
Now, with Election Day just over two months away, the new crime report’s dire figures have pushed the issue even further into the spotlight and put two incumbent DFLers, Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, firmly on the defensive as they seek to ward off Republican challengers in what could be a tough election for their party.
Both Walz and his Republican opponent, former State Sen. Scott Jensen, were quick to respond to the report. Walz described the numbers as “simply unacceptable,” while Jensen blasted the governor for offering a “status quo” approach.
In a ray of good news, property crimes did dip slightly across the state, with more than 2,000 fewer burglaries reported in 2021 than 2020. Furthermore, the rise in violent crime was disproportionately concentrated in the Twin Cities metro, and some local communities appear to have been largely spared.
Other parts of the area have seen rises in crime compatible with at least the smaller rise in crime in Greater Minnesota. That includes Waseca County, where retiring Sheriff Brad Milbrath said that the last year has seen his deputies deal with alarming trends.
“I think the crime has definitely increased — here, statewide and nationwide,” he said.