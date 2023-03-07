During the public comments portion of last week's meeting of the Northfield School Board, two seventh graders and three mothers with middle school students gave personal reports about the side effects the potential reduction of middle school after-school activities and athletics would have.
"Middle school is not fun," said Hazel, a seventh grader involved in Knowledge Bowl. "But structured after-school activities keep us out of trouble."
Zander, a seventh grader involved in team sports, said that recent studies show that after-school activities reduce feelings of stress, anxiety and depression in middle schoolers.
The board will meet twice more before facing a vote that would likely scale back athletics and extracurricular activities for middle schoolers.
Many comments last Monday regarded how a limited selection of after school offerings would, over time, effect the future pipeline for high school students.
During the two-hour meeting, board members bombarded Superintendent Matt Hillmann and District Finance Director Val Mertesdorf with questions, comments and concerns.
Most questions arose from the proposed budget cuts after the decline of 245 students and a $2.45 million budget shortfall.
"These are difficult times," Hillmann said. "We all would prefer not to make cuts, but there's no sugar coating reality."
Hillmann said the proposed reductions were necessitated by declining enrollment, rising inflation, special education cross subsidies and years of chronic state underfunding.
Another proposal to reduce cost, he explained, would be to reduce the middle school schedule from seven periods to six. An additional proposal would be to move after-school activities over to Community Education, similar to last year when two high school programs for chess players and cheerleaders were shifted.
Hillmann said district services would also be impacted by combining some programs to make them more efficient, such as new software for human resources and finance.
Transportation options
Mertesdorf said she has been in contact with the Benjamin Bus company to try to reduce transportation costs for students.
One proposal is to increase the walk boundary radius beyond the current limit.
Another proposal would involve charging an annual fee of between $200-$250 to families with children who use school transportation to and from school and for activities. School board member Ben Miller asked how many student riders would be affected. Hillmann said he would find out and report that number at the next meeting.
Board member Jeff Quinnell thanked the people who spoke on behalf of the importance of retaining after-school programs and transportation.
"We want the public to feel like their views are being represented," he said.
Board member Amy Goerwitz asked if the high school coaches "at the end of the pipeline" had offered their feedback. Hillmann said he's heard the concerns from most of the varsity coaches.
She asked about looking into expanding activities such as track and field, drama, girls tennis and the fitness center, that attract more students without excessive costs. Hillmann said they've considered that route. He said activities such as student council, web and jazz band were likely to remain unchanged.
"I would be disheartened if people didn't share their concerns," he said.
Board member Jenny Nelson asked if the middle school charged admission fees at events. Mertesdorf said the savings should be considered.
"I want to stress the social aspect and inclusiveness of middle school team sports," Nelson said. "This harmonizing is critical for social development."
Board member Corey Butler said he echoed Quinnell's comments about engaging more community members in the budgeting process.
Board Chair Claudia Gonzalez-George asked whether staffing positions that have not been filled would remain that way. Hillmann said yes, for now.
"Please know that our administrative team has spent a lot of time making thoughtful recommendations," Hillmann said. "But some priorities are in conflict. None of this is easy. I am sorry."