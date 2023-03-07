During the public comments portion of last week's meeting of the Northfield School Board, two seventh graders and three mothers with middle school students gave personal reports about the side effects the potential reduction of middle school after-school activities and athletics would have.

Matt Hillmann mug

Hillmann
Val Mertesdorf

Mertesdorf

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments