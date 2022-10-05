Chef Maria Estrada knows her way around a kitchen after opening two food trucks, one mobile tent kitchen and five restaurants in Northfield since 2003.

Little Frida 3

Chef Maria Estrada likes to feature a daily special, such as a tuna melt sandwich, a pepperoni pizza boat, a roast beef and swiss cheese sandwich or chicken wild rice soup at the Little Frida Café in FiftyNorth in Northfield. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Little Frida5.JPG

Each table inside Little Frida Café & Taco Shop features a small bouquet of fresh flowers grown in the FiftyNorth gardens. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Little Frida2 - Copy.JPG

To keep up with her busy cooking and catering schedule, Maria Estrada does her grocery shopping early each morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Little Frida1 - Copy.JPG

Chef Maria Estrada stands inside her new Northfield restaurant tucked inside FiftyNorth. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Little Frida4 - Copy.JPG

Chef Maria Estrada (in red and black) stands with her Little Frida Cafe & Taco Shop kitchen staff, Hilda Rosas, Yazmin Misarez and Ignacio Aguilar. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments