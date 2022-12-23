Hot latkes, coffee, cider and fresh donuts were available to the 30-40 hearty souls who converged at Bridge Square for the annual lighting of the lifesize Menorah.

IMG_0075.JPG

Participants are taking photos with the dreidel woman. On the dreidel is the Hebrew letter "he" pronounced "hay" which is the first letter of the Hebrew word for Chanukah. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0082.JPG

Before the lighting ceremony, members of Northfield's Jewish community and local elected leaders gather around the lifesize menorah in Bridge Square on Sunday, Dec. 18. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0085.JPG

Rabbi Shlomie Greene lights the public menorah after chanting prayers in Hebrew. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments