Hot latkes, coffee, cider and fresh donuts were available to the 30-40 hearty souls who converged at Bridge Square for the annual lighting of the lifesize Menorah.
On Sunday, Dec. 18, which marked the first day of the eight-day holiday, several members of the Chabad of Southern Minnesota traveled to Northfield to light up the lifesize menorah downtown.
Rabbi Shlomie Greene lighted the public menorah in a ceremony that featured dignitaries and other guests from within the community. Before and after the menorah lighting ceremony, guests enjoy the table of festive food and hot drinks, as well as traditional music, holiday giveaways and photos with the dreidel man.
“The message of Chanukah is the message of light,” explained Greene. “The nature of light is that it is always victorious over darkness. A small amount of light dispels a lot of darkness. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”
In a news release, Greene said the unprecedented public display of Chanukah has become a staple of Jewish cultural and religious life, forever altering the American practice and awareness of the festival. Northfield's menorah is one of 5 five menorahs sponsored by Chabad around the region, helping children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message.
Northfield School Board member Amy Goerwitz attended the lighting in Bridge Square.
"I love that Northfield publicly celebrates many religious traditions over the holidays," said Goerwitz. "On a cold, dark night with a cup of hot apple cider and a fresh-cooked latke, everyone was welcome to help usher in the eight days of Chanukah. The menorah was lit and light was victorious once again."
Greene said holiday commemorates the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom.
"Jews celebrate Chanukah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah," he said. "Today, people of all faiths consider the holiday a symbol and message of the triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness."
They also desecrated and defiled the Temple and the oils prepared for the lighting of the menorah, which was part of the daily service. Upon recapturing the Temple only one jar of undefiled oil was found, enough to burn only one day, but it lasted miraculously for eight.