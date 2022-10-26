Editor's Note

Northfield Hospital + Clinics is looking for additional Meals on Wheels delivery volunteers. Anyone interested in signing up for a route should contact volunteer coordinator Anne Schumann at 507-645-1036 and schumannan@northfieldhospital.org

Once a week at 11:55 a.m. Sue Evans and Annie Kramer drive around to the north side of Northfield Hospital + Clinics to load the back of their Subaru with Meals On Wheels deliveries.

Annie Kramer loads coolers into her Subaru before delivering 10-12 meals to Northfield residents on Tuesday’s pink route. Sue Evans is at the wheel during their hour-long volunteer stint. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Meals-On-Wheels volunteer Annie Kramer places the hot meal on a porch box after ringing the resident's door bell. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Northfield Hospital + Clinics Culinary Department chefs Molly Undberg and Ashley Mendel in the kitchen after supervising the preparation and packing of 50 Meals-On-Wheels lunches. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Don Bonrud picks up his allotted coolers for a lunchtime Meals-On-Wheels delivery. Don and his wife Roberta signed up to become new volunteers in October. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Healthy meals with a protein, a vegetable and a starch are carefully, but quickly packaged into to-go containers before being placed in the coolers. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The kitchen run by the Culinary Department at Northfield Hospital +Clinics is a highly and tightly organized operation, especially around the lunchtime rush. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

