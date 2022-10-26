Once a week at 11:55 a.m. Sue Evans and Annie Kramer drive around to the north side of Northfield Hospital + Clinics to load the back of their Subaru with Meals On Wheels deliveries.
This week, they are delivering 10-12 meals on the pink route, one of five color coded weekday routes. The day’s 50 meals are packed three to a cooler. Then the coolers are wheeled outside to the pickup lane and stacked onto a wire rack, color tags identifying their routes and drivers.
Evans and Kramer are familiar with the pink route, and know most — if not all — of the recipients by name and address. The women, who began volunteering through their affiliation with the First United Church of Christ Northfield, also serve on the Meals On Wheels board of directors.
They often switch off doing the driving and the delivering to the door duties, depending upon the day. They have been delivering meals for three years.
“Everything is so well organized,” said Evans. “The meals we’re delivering always smell so good.”
Each meal, which is prepared by the Culinary Services Department at Northfield Hospital, costs $7.15. Each meal consists of an entrée that may be meat, fish or poultry. Also included will be a potato or pasta, a cooked vegetable, a salad or juice, bread with margarine, a dessert and milk, depending upon the client’s health care provider’s diet order.
Kitchen confidential
Northfield Hospital + Clinics Culinary Department chefs Ashley Mendel and Molly Lindberg are responsible for the menus, the preparation and the precise timing of the Meals On Wheels deliveries.
Mendel, Director of Culinary Services, said the preparation and packing of the delivered meals has been precisely honed to 15 minutes in order to focus the kitchen on lunch service for the entire hospital which starts at noon.
“Molly’s recipes always feature fresh, healthy ingredients,” said Mendel. “She’s made such a difference to our menus.”
Prior to joining the Hospital staff in 2019, Mendel worked as an executive chef for the Vikings football team. She said the crew would feed everybody at the stadium from the people in the executive suites to the fans in the seats. She was often still in the kitchen until 2 a.m.
Lindberg joined the hospital staff as executive chef in 2020. Her healthy recipes are shared with other hospitals in the western region. The two chefs didn’t know each other until they landed in the same kitchen in Northfield, but discovered they knew many of the same chefs who had also trained at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts Minneapolis/Saint Paul.
“This is by far the most rewarding and perfect blend of everything I’ve learned as a chef,” said Mendel.
One item the chefs include each day and set on top of the coolers are bags of freshly baked cookies for each day’s set of volunteer drivers.
Making wellness connections
“We drive every Tuesday,” said Kramer. The pink route takes them about an hour to drive and to deliver each meal individually to each door. “Our route is 27 miles so by the end of the day going back and forth to the hospital, we drive almost 50 miles.”
Kramer and Evans said delivering the meals during COVID-19 pandemic presented real problems because many volunteers stopped driving. Many of the rules for delivery were changed to avoid personal contact.
“Our problem is we get so fond of our clients,” said Evans. “We feel a real connection to our route and our people. We try to linger a bit longer if they ever feel like talking.”
Kramer said they see a lot of loneliness, especially with those who live alone. “During the COVID situation, that loneliness became more pronounced,” she said.
One woman on their route likes to dance to polka music, explained Evans. Sometimes, she would dance to the door to receive the food, always smiling. Kramer and Evans said it makes them feel good to see, smile and perhaps chat with the people on their route.
One criticism with the current system, Evans said, is that there is very little correspondence between the Meals On Wheels administrator and the drivers about clients who may have had a health issue, moved or died.
“We want to know how they are doing if we haven’t seen them for awhile,” she said. “We want to know they’re okay.”
At least until they can see for themselves the following Tuesday.