When Sean Allen’s six-month interim term ended as a member of the Northfield City Council in December, the substitute teacher immediately jumped into another interim position — executive director at the Northfield Historical Society.

Sean Allen, interim director at the Northfield Historical Society, said his experience working with business strategy, partner collaborations and managing nonprofits will serve him well in his new position. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The new team at the Northfield Historical Society includes from left to right; Dan Neuger, board chair, Jeff Suave, curator, Sean Allen, director, and Lisa Peterson, merchandising manager. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
Sean Allen, Jeff Suave and Lisa Peterson stand with new team members Christine Hamp, administrative assistant, Marit Hoerger, outreach coordinator and . (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The 1868 Hiram Scriver building is one of Northfield’s most iconic downtown structures. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
Jake Mulford, co-owner of the Grand Event Center, tends bar during the Northfield Historical Society’s annual board meeting. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Fresh paint, new locally sourced merchandise and an expanded line of products are now available at the museum store. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
One of many historical poster that hangs in the museum store.
More Northfield brand items are now for sale at the museum store. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Sean Allen helps customer Susan Hvistendahl at the revamped museum store.

