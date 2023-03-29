When Sean Allen’s six-month interim term ended as a member of the Northfield City Council in December, the substitute teacher immediately jumped into another interim position — executive director at the Northfield Historical Society.
Allen, whose resume also includes serving as executive director at the Northcountry Cooperative Foundation, as a real estate development consultant, and as a member of the Northfield Heritage Preservation Commission, took the helm at NHS after Cathy Osterman and Travis Farrington resigned on the same day last fall.
Osterman, former executive director, and Farrington, former collections manager and museum operations assistant, left after a disagreement with staff and board members, according to Allen.
“This has been an easy transition,” said Allen. “My strength is in strategy and collaboration. Working with such a strong and committed board has been a pleasure. They take stewardship of Northfield’s historic centerpiece very seriously.”
New strategy and management
Once the board approved of the new five-page strategic plan Allen crafted, the future of the historical society and museum, which is prominently situated on the southeastern corner of Bridge Square, began to take shape.
Allen said turning around the dismal financial outlook was a priority.
“Since 2016, there has been a decline in admissions, membership and store sales,” he said. Making improvements to the existing historic building, collecting rent from neighboring properties, and updating the merchandise in the museum store has already proven valuable, he noted. “Our revenues are starting to trend in the right direction.”
He said sponsoring the Outlaw Run would continue, but the sale of Archer House bricks would likely taper off.
Another priority, Allen said, is to deepen the NHS’s connection to the committee that hosts the annual Defeat of Jesse James Day festival in September.
Allen said another priority is reversing the declining number of memberships, which dropped from 378 to 205. Looking ahead, he said that, in 2026, when NHS will be celebrating its 75th anniversary, its goal is to sign up 700 members.
“I see so much potential,” said Allen. “I like to look past the problems and focus on solutions.”
Updating programs
By hiring a staff of part-time employees, Allen hopes to ramp up community engagement for those aged 9-90 through creative programming. His team consists of local historian Jeff Suave as curator, Christine Hamp as administrative assistant, Marit Hoerger as assistant curator and outreach coordinator, and Lisa Peterson, former director of the Northfield Chamber of Commerce, as store manager.
Dan Neuger, board chair, said he’s excited about the new energy at the Northfield Historical Society.
“We want people to come in more often, not just once a year,” he said. “We’ve made a turn in the right direction.”
Neuger said he’s also excited about the prospect of showcasing more dynamic and interesting exhibits, growing the outreach in memberships, as well as engaging new partnerships with other community organizations.
“We’re stepping out of the past to celebrate the past,” said Neuger.
Suave said they want to offer history-related programs that tell stories, provoke memories and spark engagement. A host of innovative program ideas from the board and staff include a history happy hour, memoir writing classes, weekend history seminars, a movie night showing of “Night at the Museum,” local history bus trips, history talks by local faculty, and coffee with curators events.
Suave said partnering with the Minnesota History Museum and the Smithsonian would expand the museum’s rotating exhibits. Although the core exhibit will continue to be the defeat of Jesse James, Suave said other exhibits will be updated more frequently, including an exhibit focusing on local heros. A museum task force of community volunteers is currently being assembled, in order to freshen and enhance the museum experience for visitors.
“We need to thrive, not just survive,” he said. “We need to remind people that history is not old; it is new, exciting and relevant.”