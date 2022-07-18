...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 98 to 102 expected today, lows in the
mid 70s tonight, and hot again on Tuesday.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Aramis Wells has been a paid on-call volunteer with Northfield Area Fire and Rescue since 1999. His love of history, the fire department and photography drives his motivation to promote the 150th anniversary. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Sometimes when you want something done, you have to do it yourself.
That might sum up how Aramis Wells, a paid-on-call fire department volunteer since 1999, wound up planning the Northfield Area Fire & Rescue's 150th anniversary celebration, detail by detail.
Not only did Wells snap most of the commemorative photos, but he designed the special 150th anniversary logo. He also ordered new shirts for the active and retired volunteers featuring the new logo.
Along the way, Wells had advice and help, of course, from interim chief Tom Nelson.
The sesquicentennial celebration is this Saturday, July 23, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. See the "IF YOU GO" box for a detailed list of events.
Wells, a machinist at Technical Methods Inc. in Lonsdale, said he's a history buff at heart.
At work, Wells helps make foundry tooling for the aerospace industry. When he's not at work or at the firehouse, he's experimenting with drone photography, learning about new photographic technology and investing in new pieces of photography equipment.
"I want to document this year's celebration as much as I can, so that, in 25 years, those crazy guys planning the next celebration of 175 years will have a lot of material to use," he said. "I want to give the photos a time stamp."
Wells said he hopes for a big turnout, but knows there are conflicting events, like the Rice County Fair and people's summer vacations, on that particularly busy July weekend. He plans to bring his wife, father and grandmother to the firehouse.
Too bad his son is away at summer camp, he said.
He said he hopes people stop by the station Saturday afternoon and evening to see the old trucks, look at some old photos and videos, and take a tour of the facility.
"There are events planned for all ages," he said. "So bring the family."
Asked what would happen if a fire or rescue call comes in during any of the public events, Wells smiled and knocked on the wooden desk.
"That's the nature of our business," he said with a knowing grin. "My wife's been left so many times during meals at Mandarin Garden, we've lost count."
