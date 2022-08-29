Busy.
That's how Bubba Sullivan describes his transition this summer from a 33-year career as an English teacher to activities director at Northfield High School.
"It's like drinking from a fire hose," said Sullivan. "Feels like everything is running a hundred miles an hour."
Sullivan's office is responsible for setting up schedules for all school activities from sporting events to musical concerts to theatrical plays to schoolwide special events. That's approximately 35 different activities, specifically 29 sports, and most clubs, except for those small clubs that meet with a single teacher.
Sullivan takes the helm after Joel Olson left in June to become the principal at Faribault High School. Olson held the job for four years.
"Joel's been great, really helpful," said Sullivan. "I probably talk to him twice a week." He said he's also reached out to former activities directors Tom Graupmann and Kevin Merkle for advice.
Sullivan, who spent 32 years as Raider head football coach, said his new job came with a steep learning curve, including computer systems that track administrative duties and workflow systems. He compares the volume and variety of tasks to running one's own business, because his office accounts for staffing, payroll, technology, transportation and facilities.
"We make sure the concessions stands are stocked, as well as if the scoreboard works," said Sheryl Docken, who has been an assistant in the activities office almost 14 years. "That's what makes this job so interesting, because every day is different. It's silly fun."
As a teacher and coach, Sullivan has spent his entire professional life educating young people.
"I'll miss the daily interaction I had with kids in the classroom," he said. "But this job made a lot of sense for me with my deep community and school connections."
Sullivan will make good use of those connections, as he coordinates the calendars for eight fall sports, 11 winter sports, 10 spring sports, as well as the scheduling for drama, speech, mock trial, math league and knowledge bowl.
This year is the first that chess and cheerleading will not be coordinated by the Activities office, explained Docken.
"Due to budge cuts, those activities are being coordinated by Northfield Community Education and Recreation," she said.
The activities office not only sets up the dates and times of activities and events, but it handles all the details, down to preparing the facilities for the events, hiring the coaches, signing up the volunteers, and paying the ticket takers and event workers.
Docken said home football games in the fall require the most coordination by far, because the popular Raider sporting events require approximately 15-20 event workers.
Prior to 2022
For 33 years, Sullivan reported to work at the high school as an English teacher. A 1985 graduate of NHS, Sullivan was a three-sport athlete in football, hockey and baseball.
While a student at St. John's University, he played on the baseball team. After graduating with a degree in English and education, Sullivan returned to his high school alma mater to teach.
"I won't miss correcting papers," said Sullivan with a laugh. But he will miss teaching American literature, writing, and mythology, and especially the modern novels taught in senior literature classes.
Finding balance
Today, one of the topics he has a strong opinion about, but avoids discussing unless pressed, is sport specialization.
"I just think it is healthier for youth to participate in a variety of sports and activities than to focus on one in particular," he said. "There are fewer injuries, too."
He said year-round practice are common for athletes in hockey, volleyball, basketball and even baseball.
"It's important for a student to learn to chose time wisely," he said. "Sometimes, for the family and the student, they have to say 'No.'"
Finding a balance is so critical to the well-rounded development of young people, he said: "It's hard to do, but so worthwhile."
He added, "If I could push kids in any direction I would urge them to become as well-rounded as possible."
Sullivan said he's excited to introduce a new program this fall that promotes positive fan behavior at sporting events. Called Bleacher Captains, the program will ask student leaders to be examples of positive fan supporters. With the deterioration of fan behavior nationally, he said he wants students and parents to stop any negativity aimed at individual athletes.
With all the moving parts of his new role starting to come together, Sullivan said he just wants to make sure all school activities are as fun, meaningful and memorable for students as possible.