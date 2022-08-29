Busy.

Bubba1.JPG

New duties as Northfield High School Activities Director immediately bombarded Bubba Sullivan, a 33 year English teacher, who switched roles in July. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Bubba7.JPG

Keeping on top of scheduling, facilities, staff and volunteers is just a fraction of Bubba Sullivan's responsibilities as the new Activities Director for Northfield High School. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments