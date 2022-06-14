...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 8
Jewelry artists Susan Crow and Sue Hamnes-Knopf (left) stand with painters Wendell Arneson and Jill McCleary during a break from hanging and arranging their art for the new exhibit at the Northfield Arts Guild “Top Floor.” (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
In the mid-1990s, the old Opera House building, which became a Masonic Lodge building, was renovated to become a space for studios.
This historic structure, at the northeast corner of Fifth Street and Division Street, would become the place where artistic careers flourished alongside with solid friendships.
Four artists whose studios line the hallway of the building’s top floor have forged deep and special relationships as creative neighbors for nearly 30 years.
To celebrate their friendship, their art and their bond, the artists have collaborated on an exhibit at the Northfield Arts Guild cleverly called “Top Floor” that showcases this artistic legacy.
The “Top Floor” exhibitors include painters Wendall Arneson and Jill McCleary and jewelry artists Susan Crow and Sue Hamnes-Knopf. Their neighbor down the hall Dan Smith, a musician, will perform at the exhibit’s closing party on July 9.
“It’s fun for people to know about our long friendship as studio neighbors,” said McCleary.
“They are my dear colleagues,” said Arneson. “We enjoy each other and support one another.’
“After being so isolated during COVID, planning this exhibit has been a very special occasion,” said Crow.
“It’s been a luxury and a joy to be able to work in a studio surrounded by talented artists who support each other’s work and appreciate the quality of that work,” said Hamnes-Knopf.
“It was so nice to be able to continue to work in the studio during COVID and not from home,” said Crow.
Asked where the idea for mounting a collaborative exhibit came from and laughter from the foursome erupted.
“The idea must have happened during our wine time,” said McCleary. “This exhibit has subtlety been in the works ever since we became friends.”
Hosting an exhibit that celebrates friendship as well as creative expression in paint and jewelry has been a delightful experience for the staff at the Northfield Arts Guild.
“It is so rewarding to see this exhibit come together,” said Madison Hughes, the Guild’s visual arts manager. “There’s always something magical about art, but to see the relationships that making art as neighbors has built over the years is really special.”