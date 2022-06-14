IMG_8375.JPG

Jewelry artists Susan Crow and Sue Hamnes-Knopf (left) stand with painters Wendell Arneson and Jill McCleary during a break from hanging and arranging their art for the new exhibit at the Northfield Arts Guild “Top Floor.” (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

In the mid-1990s, the old Opera House building, which became a Masonic Lodge building, was renovated to become a space for studios.

IMG_8382.JPG

Painters Jill McCleary and Wendall Arneson stand in front of one of Arneson’s works included in the “Top Floor” exhibit. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

This historic structure, at the northeast corner of Fifth Street and Division Street, would become the place where artistic careers flourished alongside with solid friendships.

Four artists whose studios line the hallway of the building’s top floor have forged deep and special relationships as creative neighbors for nearly 30 years.

IMG_8387.JPG

Jewelry artists Sue Hamnes-Knopf and Susan Crow pose inside the display cases holding their creations for the Northfield Arts Guild “Top Floor” exhibit. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

To celebrate their friendship, their art and their bond, the artists have collaborated on an exhibit at the Northfield Arts Guild cleverly called “Top Floor” that showcases this artistic legacy.

Double Wing Earrings by Sue Hammes-Knopf

A set of Double Wing earrings made by Sue Hamnes-Knofp. (Graphic courtesy of the Northfield Arts Guild)
Through to Now 5 (1).jpg

“Through to Now” by Jill McCleary. (Photo courtesy of the Northfield Arts Guild)
Gatekeeper 8 11x14 (2).jpg

“Gatekeeper” by Wendell Arneson. (Photo courtesy of the Northfield Arts Guild)

Gatekeeper 8 11x14 (2).jpg

The “Top Floor” exhibitors include painters Wendall Arneson and Jill McCleary and jewelry artists Susan Crow and Sue Hamnes-Knopf. Their neighbor down the hall Dan Smith, a musician, will perform at the exhibit’s closing party on July 9.

“It’s fun for people to know about our long friendship as studio neighbors,” said McCleary.

“They are my dear colleagues,” said Arneson. “We enjoy each other and support one another.’

“After being so isolated during COVID, planning this exhibit has been a very special occasion,” said Crow.

“It’s been a luxury and a joy to be able to work in a studio surrounded by talented artists who support each other’s work and appreciate the quality of that work,” said Hamnes-Knopf.

Sunrise-40x60 $4600 (2).jpg

“Sunrise” by Wendall Arneson. (Photo courtesy of the Northfield Arts Guild)

“It was so nice to be able to continue to work in the studio during COVID and not from home,” said Crow.

Asked where the idea for mounting a collaborative exhibit came from and laughter from the foursome erupted.

“The idea must have happened during our wine time,” said McCleary. “This exhibit has subtlety been in the works ever since we became friends.”

Renewal.jpg

“Renewal” by Jill McCleary. (Photo courtesy of the Northfield Arts Guild)

Hosting an exhibit that celebrates friendship as well as creative expression in paint and jewelry has been a delightful experience for the staff at the Northfield Arts Guild.

“It is so rewarding to see this exhibit come together,” said Madison Hughes, the Guild’s visual arts manager. “There’s always something magical about art, but to see the relationships that making art as neighbors has built over the years is really special.”

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments