A teenager with a replica BB gun robbed a downtown Northfield tobacco shop of THC products and a small amount of cash, charges say.
Seveth Owen Baker, 18, of Faribault, was charged with felony aggravated robbery Tuesday in Rice County District Court.
Baker quickly was apprehended after he allegedly robbed the Downtown Tobacco on Division Street S. Friday afternoon.
Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from the store and heard someone say “Why are you trying to rob me,” according to the court complaint charging Baker.
A store employee later explained he called 911 during the robbery hoping a dispatcher would hear. As Northfield police officers were en route, the employee followed the fleeing robber and described him to the dispatcher. Officers caught the suspect on Fourth Street E. near Washington Street.
After Baker was in custody, the employee gave an investigator the following account:
A young male with his face covered came into the store and when asked for an ID, he said he just needed to warm. The teen left after a few minutes, then came back 30 to 45 minutes later.
This time the teen reportedly came to the counter, showed what appeared to be a handgun tucked in his waistband and threatened to use it. The teen took about $30 cash from a top jar and THC products. The employee said the teen seemed to be in an altered state of mind and he was worried he would use the gun.
A BB gun that looked like a handgun was found in Baker’s possession, the charges say. THC products matching those reported stolen also allegedly were found, along with two knives, $33, a dark bandana and a vial of the opioid antidote naloxone.
The robbery reportedly was captured on surveillance video. At one point in the video the robber’s dark bandana slips off his face. Baker is then recognizable in the video, the charges allege.
Bail was set Tuesday at at least $30,000 and a first court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 25.
