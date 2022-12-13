First off, I'm honored that Tim Freeland asked me to write the clues for this hunt. I've participated in the Defeat of Jesse James Days Horseshoe hunt for years, and followed the Winter Walk hunt for almost as long.
Far too often, the holiday season gets too busy to make it down to Northfield to hunt for it. This past fall, in Babcock Park, the morning the horseshoe was found, Tim asked me where the Horseshoe Hunt falls on the quality chart of all the hunts I track across the Twin Cities, the state, and even the country.
The Northfield hunts, in my opinion, easily fall in the top three, not because of the prizes (which are nothing to sneeze at), but because of the care, passion, knowledge, and research that Tim puts into them.
Apart from finding the horseshoe (which has thus far eluded me), my personal first challenge each year is to figure out what story Tim is trying to tell. There is always a story.
The Winter Walk Ornament Hunt has been no different. OK, it might be a little different in that it has frequently been a song, but a story of sorts nonetheless.
With that rich history of telling a story, I could hardly do any less with this year’s ornament hunt. As I am insufficiently right-brained to write something from scratch, I went through my favorite Christmas stories, where Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" floats to the top of the list.
It is a wonderful story of the redemption and transformation of Ebenezer Scrooge. Coincidentally, it takes place over four nights, or at least that's how Jacob Marley leads us to believe.
The problem I had was that there are really five clues worth of material to use to work with; the ghosts of Jacob Marley, Christmases Past, Christmas Present, and Christmas Yet To Come make up the first four staves of the story, and of course Christmas Day as Scrooge wakes up a transformed man. Yes it was used as source material a few years ago but there is enough to work with that one could write clues for several years worth of hunts just off of this timeless tale.
That said, as much as A Christmas Carol is a story of redemption, and has a happy ending, it is a rather dark story. I had visions of writing a dozen verses worth of clues to spread over the course of four days.
Once the decision was made to use Way Park as the hiding spot, and how it was donated to the city, I couldn't keep many of those dark undertones and maintain the respect commanded by such charity, thus many of those ideas were scrapped.
They would have been just a lot of unnecessary fluff anyway, and once I found the tree in Way Park, so much of that cruft became unnecessary. I didn’t actually need those sadder points for the story to be complete, and get you to the ornament.
As a die hard hunter myself, I have a habit of trying to read something into each and every word and punctuation mark, and even every letter in the clue. Certainly not everyone is as engaged as I am; I’d imagine quite the opposite is true, and it is those not as in to this “sport” for whom I wrote these clues.
Clue the first:
I wanted to combine Jacob Marley’s visit to Scrooge and the visit from the Ghost of Christmas Past into a single clue, or at least some of the memories from that first visit with the hopes of bringing First Street directly into the clue. In the end,this wasn't the easiest of tasks because I wanted to avoid the darkness of so many of those memories. The easiest part was to use words like "start" in the first verse, and "begin" in the second". These were synonyms of sort for the street that is broken by Way Park. On either side of the park, First Street West ends in a cul de sac.. In fact, the eastern cul de sac is mere steps from the tree in which the ornament was hidden. On one of my nighttime research visits to the park, I came across this tree. It stood all alone, still covered in leaves that had yet to fall. Yet "alone" as it stood, it was fully illuminated by the light from the light pole just across the path.
Clue the second:
Again the clue starts with “Leading off” yet another subtle “synonym” pointing to First Street. I didn’t want to be too obvious about the street quite yet. I wanted to keep that one to myself for just a little bit longer.
The ghost of Christmas Past showed Scrooge memories from his past; memories that pointed out unhappy points in his life and memories that explains to us how Scrooge became a "scrooge". What ended up being the single verse second clue was originally intended to be a third verse of the first clue, with more memories here in the second clue before introducing the Ghost of Christmas Present. Those memories, as it turns out, were irrelevant to the quest at hand. However, the fact that these were Scrooge’s memories, points us to the tree in Way Part planted in memory of Rebecca Jane Langer. The perhaps twenty years, is an allusion to the Northfield Hospital, which sat on the site of the southern half of Way Park, came down in 2003; the 19 years rounding off to perhaps 20.
Clue the third:
The Ghost of Christmas Present provided me some timely material to work with for the third clue. In the story, he presented Scrooge with the siblings "Ignorance" and "Want", representing the worst of humanity.
Way Park was donated to the city by sisters Lucile and Laura Way, the granddaughters of early Northfield area homesteader John Way. Their love of the city of Northfield, and gift to the city created the Northfield Hospital, a place to heal and to mend, on the southern half of Way Park. Their charity was truly the antithesis of the children shown to Scrooge by the ghost, and for that matter they were the antithesis of Scrooge himself. This dichotomy is why the Ghost of Christmas Present “arrived” with a couple of friends (as the clue writer, i like to think they walked there together), rather than concealing them under his cloak as he did with Ignorance and Want in the Dickens story.
Further, the choice of the word “friends” in the first line suggests that the ornament is in a park that has not been adopted by an individual, but by a group of people, in this case,the Friends of Way Park.
Clue finale:
With the ghosts’ visits nearly complete, the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come shows how to get to the ornament “deep in his heart”. If hunters hadn’t figured out Way Park from clue three, this was the gimme to get them there. Within the park there are several trees that stand out alone (going back to the first clue), but this one had a dedication along with it. That dedication plaque says “In memory of Rebecca
Jane Langer who had a life so beautifully lived, and a heart so deeply loved 1988-2018”. The ornament was concealed on this lone tree, a short walk up the path from the eastern cul de sac on First Street, tucked in behind the wildlife protection wrap around the tree..