First off, I'm honored that Tim Freeland asked me to write the clues for this hunt. I've participated in the Defeat of Jesse James Days Horseshoe hunt for years, and followed the Winter Walk hunt for almost as long.

Jason Michaelson was the guest clue writer for the 2022 Northfield Winter Walk Snowflake Ornament Hunt.

 The clues as posted were:

Clue 1: We start with the fact that Marley was dead

His chains were the price that he paid

Was Marley’s appearance all in his head?

Or was he foretelling where the ornament laid?

Marley warned Scrooge he'd have visitors three

For the next several nights in his home

These spectres would help Scrooge begin to see

Where the ornament was all alone.

Clue 2:

Leading off was the ghost of Christmases Past;

Scrooge recalled memories long gone.

They covered twenty years of his life perhaps

Loves lost and fortunes won.

Clue 3:

Christmas Present arrived with a couple of friends.

Scrooge wondered what he should say.

The sisters gave space to heal and to mend.

Now its a park; a place to play.

Clue 4:

Christmas Future came and showed Scrooge the best

Way to find the prize deep in his heart

They walked in from the East on First Street West

To a tree just inside of Way Park

Their Winter Walk path was roughly north.

They walked toward a Saintly street.

Past a place to stay warm they hiked and went forth

To Rebecca's memorial tree.

