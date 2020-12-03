A Northfield Early Ventures Childcare Center employee was fired Wednesday, after school officials discovered she placed a dietary supplement often used to aid insomniacs was in at least one infant’s bottle, according to Superintendent Matt Hillmann.
Hillmann said officials learned Monday that staff had found small tablets of melatonin in the infant room at Early Ventures, a child care center operated by the school district.
Melatonin is a hormone the brain produces in response to darkness. "Melatonin supplements may help with certain conditions, such as jet lag, delayed sleep-wake phase disorder, some sleep disorders in children, and anxiety before and after surgery," according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. And though melatonin is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, the regulations for dietary supplements aren't as strict as those for prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs.
The impacts of the hormone have not been studied at length in infants.
Hillmann noted that number of impacted children is likely higher, but that hasn’t been confirmed. And, he said, the district is “not aware of any direct impact on the health of any children.”
“Northfield Public Schools is angered by the appalling actions of the rogue former employee,” Hillmann said. “We place the highest priority on trusting relationships with our community and understand this isolated incident may impact that trust. We will work diligently to rebuild that trust with our community.”
Hillmann said the district quickly investigated and took action once administrators were informed of the potential violation of district policy and state guidelines against administering substances without parent permission. The district has made a report to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, and a police report.
“Our urgent concern is focused on the needs of the families directly affected by these inappropriate actions,” Hillmann noted. “We have reached out individually to each family potentially involved. We will support them as they absorb the emotional impact of this experience and provide available resources.”
Hillmann noted the district will review Child Care Center processes and procedures to identify potential improvements.
"I am confident this was an isolated incident," he said. "Northfield Public Schools staff demonstrate every day their commitment to caring appropriately for the children they serve. That said, we will look deep into our existing practices to make sure we are doing everything we can to prevent anything like this from happening again."