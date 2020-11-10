Northfield Public Schools is shifting its learning model to an exclusive distance learning format through at least winter break as COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly increase within Rice County.
In a Nov. 10 letter to parents, Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann said the last day for students at the High School will be Wednesday, Nov. 18. Teachers are expected to use Nov. 17 and 18 to plan for the transition. The shift means all district athletics and activities will be suspended starting Nov. 19.
"We plan to shift early childhood, elementary and middle school students to distance learning on Nov. 30," Hillmann noted. "Their last day on campus will be Nov. 20. Teachers at those levels will use Nov. 23 and 24 to plan for this transition."
Northfield elementary students have been learning in an exclusively in-person format this fall while Northfield Middle School, High School and Area Learning Center students used a hybrid option during the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year. Students in one cohort are attending school in-person Mondays and Tuesdays before engaging in distance learning Wednesdays. Those in the other cohort are engaging in distance learning Mondays and Tuesdays and attending school in-person Thursdays and Fridays.
According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, nine COVID-19 cases have been reported at NHS since Friday; 17 in the last 14 days. At least one entire classroom within the district has reportedly had to quarantine after being exposed to the virus. Rice County's 14-day case rate per 10,000 residents from Oct. 18-31 was 40.3 The MDH and MDE recommend schools shift to distance learning for middle and high schools if that rate rises above 30 cases per 10,000 residents.
In discussing the need to shift to online-only learning, Hillmann noted 334 new cases were reported last week in Rice County, an increase from 126 the previous week. Hillmann noted the decision to move to distance learning was made after consultation with the Minnesota Department of Health, a regional support team, Rice County Public Health and the school's local incident command team.
Hillmann, echoing recent comments made by Department of Health officials, said the number of positive cases could jump even higher over the next two months as families gather for Thanksgiving and Christmas. He noted that the department has tracked much of the increase to asymptomatic transmitters who attend family gatherings. Hillmann has informed families of the need to make a plan in the event of a learning model shift more than once in recent weeks.
Hillmann said positive cases within school buildings are indicative of broader community spread. As of Tuesday, 2,179 positive COVID-19 tests have been reported in Rice County along with 15 deaths.
Already, 640 students are using the online-only Portage learning model.
In a presentation to the School Board, Bridgewater, Sibley and Greenvale Park Elementary principals Nancy Antoine, Scott Sannes and Sam Richardson said though students are pleased to be back in school, educators are experiencing high stress levels. Several educators throughout the district have been out of school on a daily basis during the school year due to exposure to the virus. The pool of substitute teachers is less this year as fewer educators want to fill in during the pandemic and risk exposure.
In a public comment submitted prior to the meeting, Northfielder Erika Kroetch Campbell urged the district not to model the Anoka-Hennepin School District in continuing after-school activities if the shift is made to an exclusively distance learning format. She cited a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study indicating close contact can come in less than 15 minutes.
Regionally, Le Sueur-Henderson switched to distance learning for the middle/school on Oct. 25, that will last until at least Nov. 25. Tri-City United will switch to distance learning Nov. 18 until at least Jan. 15. Owatonna, Faribault and St. Peter officials are meeting in the next couple of days to possibly discuss shifting to distance learning.