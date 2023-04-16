Post Consumer Brand's “Ingredients for Good” Employee Volunteer Initiative - Northfield, MN

Post Consumer Brands volunteers pack boxes of food for the “Ingredients for Good” employee volunteer initiative on Tuesday, April 11 at Post Consumer Brands plant in Northfield. (Drew Anthony Smith/Post Consumer Brands)

On Tuesday, Post Consumer Brands Northfield partnered with Community Action Center locations in Northfield and Faribault to assemble nearly 1,000 culturally appropriate meal kits for Latino and East African communities in Dakota County. 

Post Consumer Brand's “Ingredients for Good” Employee Volunteer Initiative - Northfield, MN

Post Consumer Brands volunteers pack boxes of food for the “Ingredients for Good” employee volunteer initiative on Tuesday, April 11 at Post Consumer Brands plant in Northfield. (Drew Anthony Smith/Post Consumer Brands)
Post Consumer Brand's “Ingredients for Good” Employee Volunteer Initiative - Northfield, MN

Post Consumer Brands volunteers pack boxes of food for the “Ingredients for Good” employee volunteer initiative on Tuesday, April 11 at Post Consumer Brands plant in Northfield. (Drew Anthony Smith/Post Consumer Brands)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments