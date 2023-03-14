Tim Goodwin’s soft ballads seem deceptively simple.
That is, until the local singer/songwriter, whose musical roots are in folk and Americana, unpacks his process of writing lyrics and crafting music. His new album, “Together,” packs a punch of every day reality.
About 25 community members attended an album release and solo show Friday held in the Atrium at the Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. During that one-hour concert, Goodwin’s soft voice and deft guitar playing wowed the crowd. He has two more Northfield concerts this month.
Asked about who were some; of his musical influences, Goodwin immediately answered John Prine because his gift was found in the simple details often enlisting the senses, images or emotions. Other musical greats Goodwin admires are U2, Steve Earl, John Gorka, Greg Brown and Eliza Gilkenson.
Some songs are basically a series of observations that set a scene, often collected and arranged like a story, he explained. In one song called “The Sweetest Thing,” Goodwin rolls out baked beans, church dinners, snow shoveling neighbors and cousin Cal’s baby names into a packet with a chorus that repeats “Life is a blessing.”
Some songs are inspired by actual life events, while others are borne out of songwriting workshop prompts. Written during the pandemic, “Come On In” was inspired by the feeling that you still had to hold your breathe while shopping in a mask inside a grocery store.
“Right Before Your Eyes” unfolds like an old-fashioned love story about a person “in your doorway/on the dance floor/right before your eyes.” Often Goodwin uses repetitive words to link his such as “with this life/with these hands/with this heart” as an effective and touching method of tugging on emotions.
One common tactic he uses to jumpstart a new song is to start with a quote or a character and follow that concept until it sparks an idea. If he’s still struggling to find the right hook, he’ll fiddle with the chord progression or notes that match the mood of the story. “I often head to the piano to plunk around,” he said.
Although today he plays the guitar, piano and harmonics, he was in elementary school in Apple Valley when he first learned to play by ear on the piano. After graduating from St. Olaf in 1990, Goodwin worked as a teacher in Cannon Falls then for 20 years as a science teacher at Arcadia Charter School. After getting a PhD in Education, Goodwin worked as an online professor for Bemidji State University.
Although most of “Together” was recorded in his FROG studio in Northfield — that’s finished room over garage — the mixing and mastering was done at Bemidji Studios.
Goodwin said he likes working with other musicians and songwriters around the state and often attends Zoom workshops. He is part of a Facebook group that comes together periodically to write songs and share feedback.
Goodwin said he often challenges himself to change up the sound, the key, or the tuning to avoid using the same melodic constructions.
“Use the verses to show and the chorus to tell,” he said.
Goodwin’s new album “Together” will be available from various digital outlets as well as on CD. A sample of Goodwin’s music releases including The New American Way and Quaransummer 2020 is available at timothygoodwin.net/musician.