Tim Goodwin’s soft ballads seem deceptively simple.

Songwriter Tim Goodwin performs a set of recent songs from his newly released album “Together” during a noontime concert Friday at the Northfield Public Library.
About 25 people relaxed in the atrium of the Northfield Public Library Friday to listen to Goodwin’s mellow tunes. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
Soft ballads are singer/songwriter Tim Goodwin’s forte. He likes to write songs based on emotions and observations experienced but perhaps not noticed every day.

