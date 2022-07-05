In April, new owners purchased Viking Terrace, a trailer park in northwest Northfield. A few weeks ago, residents of the trailer park received a 40-page document outlining new rules which restricted usage of sheds, porches, plants, flowers, toys, pools, trampolines and barbecues.
The new owners, Lakeshore Management, also wanted to impose a 10 p.m. curfew and rules about loitering at that time.
"Many dogs are not permitted, and they [new owners] are not giving people any room to grandfather in many of the things they've been doing for over 20 years," Valdecantos said.
The park trees, for instance, usually the responsibility of the owner, are now, under the new rules, the responsibility of the residents.
The owners of Lakeshore, a trailer park ownership company with parks in Florida, the Midwest and east coast, could not be reached for comment.
Unhappy
Jorge Vigil is upset with the new rules.
Virgil and his family have lived at Viking Terrace for 13 years. He and his wife and three children do not want to move. They like their neighbors and their lifestyle.
"For us, we're happy here," said Vigil. "We don't want to change our lives. We're Latino. We have big families and a lot of stuff. The rules they are making, like the curfew, are so ridiculous."
Vigil said he is willing to put up a fight against the long list of new rules that was given to residents in a 40-page document written in English only.
"Many people know a few words to speak in English, but many can't read English," he said.
Vigil, a taxi driver with First Choice, said he would like the owners to talk to the residents. When he tried to talk to the property manager, Vigil claims she was rude to him.
"We will take this to court," he said. "There are a lot of people in the community who want to help us. But everyone is upset. This situation is very stressful."
A united front
Mar Valdecantos and Teresa Garcia-Delcompare have organized three meetings in the last month for the residents of Viking Terrace. Valdecantos and Delcompare are with Rice County Neighbors United/Vecinxs Unidos. The meetings have been held at Emmaus Church, near the trailer park, and have been well attended by Viking Terrace residents.
"Both Hispanic and non-Hispanic residents of Viking are united in this," said Valdecantos. "In fact, some of the non-Hispanic residents are outraged at the fact that the packet of new rules was sent only in English."
Valdecantos said the purpose of the meetings are to organize and react "to the pretty abusive and ridiculous new rules the new owners want to impose to the residents."
She said last week's meeting would include members of the Housing Justice Center, with the purpose of creating a neighborhood association. "This way, people are working as a group," she said. "Right now the letter from the lawyer will express the will of the residents."
The next step, she explained, was to deliver the letter to the onsite manager of Viking Terrace. Valdecantos said the manager "was not treating people well as she tries to impose the will of the new owners." Also, the manager was photographing resident's homes to show the "violations" and then not giving them time to correct the offense.
"We learned from a lawyer that Minnesota law dictates people should have 30 days to correct a home violation," she explained. "Also, residents have been receiving letters with eviction threats in them."
Another next step for the resident group, Valdecantos said, was to file complaints with the Minnesota Attorney General's office and the Department of Human Rights.