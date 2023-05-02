After local photographer Kent McInnis received grant money from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, SEMAC, he had barely deposited the check before blowing it all on a new camera.
McInnis bought a fully shutterless, mirrorless Nikon Z-9 that takes 120 photos per second.
This was a dream camera. Especially good for capturing activities, like high action sports, as well as low light landscapes. Perfect for the high-performance dance photography McInnis has been documenting for both Carleton College and St. Olaf College.
“This camera is future-proof,” he explained.
McInnis is preparing to mount an exhibit of his photography at the Northfield Arts Guild in February of 2024. He’s still working out the details of the theme, but said he wants to focus on “beauty not harmony” in the rural landscapes around Northfield.
Driving his minivan across Rice County’s backroads, McInnis said he’s looking for inspiration from the backs of road signs, from seasonal changes to the farmlands, to the compelling experiences of the people who live here and commune with the land.
“I want to find beauty in the complexity of the landscape,” he said. “I want to see the subtle and dominant shifts between unspoiled nature and human existence. I’ll look for the layers of interference when two things cross over each other.”
He’s calling his upcoming exhibit “Interference.” He’s considering enlarging the photos to 2x3 feet. This exhibit marks the first time he will mount a solo show. In LA, he was part of a few group shows with a range of other artists and other mediums.
La La Land
Although he was born and raised in Oklahoma City, McInnis never felt that he fit in in Oklahoma. “I’m just not that guy,” he said. Rather, he said he found a part of his identity after spending two decades in Los Angeles. “I am a natural born Angelino,” he said. “I love LA for its energy, intelligence, competitiveness, talent and concentration. I found my niches there.”
In LA, McInnis honed his photographic, and computer skills in photoshop production. For three years, he worked in the internal design department at Playboy Entertainment Group, the TV and Video branch of Playboy. “That was a magical time,” he said. “I learned a lot and got to see first hand what million dollar equipment can do.”
As a visual designer, McInnis also honed his skills as a visual strategist while working with the non-profit Consumer Watchdog, who fought to keep the healthcare, insurance and oil industries fair for working-class families. As the director of new media, and IT department there, McInnis quickly became steeped in the rapidly evolving world of digital media. He became immersed in redesigning websites, cutting videos and tweaking photos.
Family first
McInnis and wife Katie, who works at St. Olaf as a pre-med mentor, increased their family to three with the birth of Betty, who was born just a year and a half before they spent a year in Italy.
After studying fine arts at the University of Illinois, McInnis spent a year in Italy enrolled in a masters of business administration program through the University of Iowa. While he enjoyed his graduate studies and sightseeing around Italy, he found an ache: he was “love sick for LA, but with the birth of Betty, it no longer worked for us. We really didn’t know where we would call home until a friend invited us to visit Northfield. I think we both fell in love with it on the first day.”
After a visit to Northfield in 2015, McInnis recalled that his family “was struck by how cute and little” the city was. But it took them two and a half years to move here.
“Northfield punches above its weight,” said McInnis.