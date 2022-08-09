The Northfield News and the Northfield Public Library are collaborating on a public forum designed to engage community members about local news coverage.

The Northfield News has been covering news and sports in the Northfield and Dundas communities since November 1876. Founded by Henry E. Lawrence, the first issue was published in Dundas as the Dundas News. In 1879, Lawrence moved the four-page weekly three miles northeast to Northfield, invoking the newspaper’s current title. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

