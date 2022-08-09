The Northfield News has been covering news and sports in the Northfield and Dundas communities since November 1876. Founded by Henry E. Lawrence, the first issue was published in Dundas as the Dundas News. In 1879, Lawrence moved the four-page weekly three miles northeast to Northfield, invoking the newspaper’s current title. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The Northfield News and the Northfield Public Library are collaborating on a public forum designed to engage community members about local news coverage.
On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Pamela Thompson, the associate editor of Northfield News, Ross Ulrich, advertising director for the News, Philip Weyhe, regional managing editor, and Randy Rickman, president, will field comments and answer questions about local journalism and processes at the News from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Northfield Public Library, 201 Washington St.
The forum will provide information on Northfield News policies and give the community tools to become more engaged with the newspaper. Rickman, Weyhe, Ulrich and Thompson will walk through the steps of how to submit a letter to the editor, suggest a story idea, buy an ad, submit an obituary, write a guest column, purchase a photo, and supply feedback to articles.
“Our goal is to receive feedback on the newspaper and enable the community to join the conversation,” Thompson said.
Registration is required for this event with 50 seats available. Register on the library’s website at mynpl.libcal.com/event/9420266. Those who are unable to register can still feel free to stop by to chat with the News team, and non-subscribers can sign up with a special offer.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.