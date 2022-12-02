Split Rock Lighthouse stands sentry at the edge of a sheer cliffside, overlooking the ragged and rough North Shore of Lake Superior.
For a Nerstrand native and Kenyon-Wanamingo graduate, “To the Lighthouse” isn’t just the name of a classic novel. It was an opportunity. Hayes Scriven saw that opportunity in Minnesota’s North Shore.
“In the last three years I’ve changed so much as a person. I never would’ve had that if I didn’t decide to move away from Nerstrand and come up here five years ago.”
The Split Rock lighthouse is owned by the state of Minnesota. In 1976, administrative responsibility and management was given to the Minnesota Historical Society, for which Scriven is an employee. When the former Split Rock lighthouse keeper retired, Scriven stepped into the role in November 2019.
“It’s a dream,” Scriven said. “I grew up in the country. I feel like I’m living back at my parents house. Instead of being surrounded by cornfields, we’re surrounded by Lake Superior and forests.”
Scriven lives on the lighthouse grounds with his wife and two children. While there are challenges, the family fell in love with the site.
The Scriven family enjoys the outdoors. Being at the edge of 2,200 acres of national park gives them plenty to explore. They find peace in the quiet nature of the winter months.
“One of those rare weird moments where we get to wake up to great sunrises,” Scriven said. “It’s a cool experience.”
As the lighthouse keeper, Scriven’s day to day is more akin to an office job. Though Scriven often jokes that his job is to wrestle bears.
Most of the time he’s behind a desk, managing the ground’s employees and overseeing long-range planning and program development. As the lighthouse keeper, Scriven also sometimes takes a more active role in his responsibility to maintain the 7 acres. Before sitting down for a newspaper interview, he was out clearing the lighthouse parking lot and walking paths.
Split Rock Lighthouse is a notable tourist destination on the North Shore. In the summer months, Scriven jokes that he has about 160,000 neighbors a day. During winter, things slow down, leaving the family alone in the quiet expanse.
Scriven took up photography to occupy his time after he moved to the North Shore. He has since become a prolific photographer. His craft was not something he knew he loved until 2019 when he purchased a full-frame camera to snap photos of the region.
“It’s just completely opened my eyes to the world around me and given me a better understanding of things. It’s opened my eyes to different aspects of life and I now look at things through a different lens.”
Scriven said his photography has strengthened his appreciation for beautiful moments.
“This morning one of the big ships came out of Silver Bay,” Scriven described. “That’s so close here. So I went and grabbed my camera. I looked behind me and the sun was coming out of the sky. Crazy rays were coming over the lighthouse. It’s constant inspiration. I’m always looking outside. I’m always on the lookout for these little things.”
Scriven had that creative side to him in high school, but lost the itch when work and a daily life took over most of his focus. Doing photography for the lighthouse website sparked the creative flame in him again and opened the door to a creative outlet that gave him distractions during the hardships of the pandemic.
“This is something I can go to on my own,” Scriven said. “It helps me understand and go places. I’ve been driving all over the Arrowhead. I never would’ve done that if it weren’t for photography. I’ve seen the Northern Lights now, 10-15 times, and before photography, I’d never seen them. It’s the drive to go out and see them.”
Scriven credits his values and beliefs to the southern Minnesota towns he grew up in. His time spent in Nerstrand and his middle school and high school days at K-W helped shape the man he is today.
“It’s a place I’ll never forget,” Scriven said. “I give all the credit to that whole area.”