The band and actors include: Back row: Pat Shelby, Jane Moore, Elin Odegaard, Mandie Siems, Barbara Piper, Steve Jennings, Aaron Anderson; Middle row: Pam Roth, Hannah Johnson, Birch Carlson, Ben Howe; Front row: Michelle Drenth, Maddie Thall, Kyra Reverman, Pauline Jennings (Photo courtesy of the Northfield Arts Guild)
If you are a sucker for a singalong with showtunes, a tearful ballad or a heartwarming duet, don’t miss the encore presentation of “CASTastrophe 3: The Diva Edition” at Northfield Arts Guild Theater Jan. 20-22.
Actress, director and producer Pauline Jennings said the 19-song show was brought back by popular demand. This year’s third edition picks up on the theme from the 2018 and 2019 shows that the cast members perform show tunes from roles in which they would never be cast, hence, a catastrophe.
Not only were the divas able to select their own show tunes, they also explain to the audience — breaking the fourth wall — why they choose that particular song.
“For these leading ladies, it’s been a thrill for them to pick their own songs, something they’ve probably been practicing over the years only in the shower,” Jennings said.
The actors include Barbara Piper, Birch Carlson, Elin Odegaard, Hannah Johnson, Kyra Reverman, Maddie Thall, Mandie Siems, and Michelle Drenth. Brenda Kragseth is the show’s stage manager.
“I took a lot of care in programming the song list so that we balance out the rock tunes, from the power ballads,” said Jenning. “These are all seasons actors who bring so much talent on stage.”
Jennings explained why this performance is so powerful. “This Broadway revue show runs the gamut of genres and styles.” From a rock tune called “30/90” from the more recent show “Tick, Tick...Boom,” which is belted out by Mandie Siems; this is a man’s song in the musical), to the classic Maria from “West Side Story,” powerfully sung by Hannah Johnson; of course, sung by a man in the musical, to the cheeky tune “Candy Store” from the hilarious show, “Heathers” which is sung by Michelle Drenth, Birch Carlson and Barbara Piper with all sorts of attitude.
“These ladies are incredible singers,” said Jennings. “The stage is filled with so many great voices.”
Jennings said not only are the singers spectacular but the professional band members “lift the performance from great to wow.” With Steve Jennings on drums, Jane Moore at the piano, Aaron Anderson on bass, Pat Shelby on guitar and Ben Howe on the synthesizer. Sound engineer Matt James “fills in all the holes,” she said.
“This show is a fun, joyful experience. You will laugh, cry, giggle, tap your toes and leave smiling,” said Jennings.