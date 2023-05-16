Ueshiro Northfield Shorin-Ryu Karate and the Carleton Karate Club celebrated the promotion of four new Black Belts, as well as the 15th anniversary of its dojo, in Northfield over the weekend of May 5.
Kyoshi Michael Mackay, a ninth-degree black belt from New York City, led a three-day series of workshops for students from the Northfield area and Carleton College, as well as a four-hour testing and promotion session on Saturday afternoon.
Three candidates from Northfield received their first-degree black belt: David Huyck, Sukie Huyck, and Brent Pellinen. Anna Sweeney, of New York City, was also promoted to second-degree black belt.
Ueshiro Shorin-Ryu Karate started in Northfield in 2008 under the direction of Sensei Bob Dobrow, a professor at Carleton College. Upon his retirement from Carleton in 2017, Sensei Steve Hatle of Northfield took over as the Shihan (Director) of the Northfield dojo as well as advisor to the Carleton College Karate Club and physical education class.
Karate develops self-confidence, focus, strength, and flexibility. It is a rewarding physical activity for adults, children, and families. It's emphasis is on kata (forms) and self-defense application, not free-style sparring nor competition. Training is to improve yourself – beginners are especially welcome.