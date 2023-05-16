Karate2.JPG

Local karate students warm up during a recent workshop held at Carleton College. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Ueshiro Northfield Shorin-Ryu Karate and the Carleton Karate Club celebrated the promotion of four new Black Belts, as well as the 15th anniversary of its dojo, in Northfield over the weekend of May 5.

Karate4.JPG

Four students upgraded their belts during a recent karate testing led by a New York City black belt. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Karate6.JPG

An extensive warm up session that loosens arms, legs and torso always proceeds a Karate workout. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Karate1.JPG

Kyoshi Michael Mackay, a ninth-degree black belt from New York City, led a three-day series of workshops for student. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Karate 3

Students are focused during a Northfield Karate class. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Karate11.JPG

Karate develops self-confidence, focus, strength, and flexibility. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments