CAC Food Shelf Northfield

Michael Pursell, food access program manager, stands in the food pantry at the Community Action Center in Northfield. (File photo/southernminn.com)

With inflation eating into family budgets, local food shelves have seen massive spikes in demand over the last several months. As the weather gets colder and elevated winter heating costs impact family budgets, demand for food assistance is likely to increase further.

Community Pathways Food Shelf Volunteer

A volunteer at Community Pathways helps stock up. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments