Facing overall workforce shortages as severe as those seen in any industry, local fast food managers and proprietors are working overtime to fit the often fickle availability of paid help with the unrelenting demands of their business.
Historically a “transitional” field of work, fast food jobs have often been held on a part-time basis by workers at the beginning or the twilight of their journey in the labor force. Accordingly, employment at fast food restaurants has long been marked by high rates of turnover.
In order to keep prices low and customers happy, fast food employees have often been asked to work long and varied hours for entry level wages. Finding staff who are willing and able to meet those conditions becomes more challenging with a tight job market.
Having spent his entire career in the restaurant business, Bruce Zelenko, owner and operator of Culver’s in Northfield, said he’s never seen a time when finding and retaining high quality staff has not required a challenging balancing act.
Zelenko said that paying competitive wages and accommodating schedules is more important than ever amid the hyper-competitive labor market. Even so, he noted that plenty of shifts need to be filled on weekends, holidays and other times lots of people would like to have off.
“I’ve always prided myself on working with employees and treating them fairly,” he said. “It may often be a part-time job, but I understand that we need them as much as they need me.”
As the pandemic wore on, Zelenko said coming to work began to feel like an “escape” for many longing for a return to normalcy. Others hurried to rejoin the labor force as savings and enhanced benefits provided during the pandemic’s height began to run out.
Tim Stevens, who owns several Dairy Queens in the greater Mankato area, is among those who are looking at ways to bolster their visibility and offer incentives in hopes of bringing more employees in the door at the times when they are most needed.
Thanks to Dairy Queen’s traditionally summer-oriented business model, Stevens isn’t particularly concerned about hiring now. Yet he’ll need to hire plenty of additional staff in the spring, and he’s already preparing for what he knows could be quite a challenge.
“We will probably switch to using a different hiring platform or try additional hiring platforms,” he said. “Hopefully that will help us get some more staff, and hopefully the (labor market) will improve.”
By providing competitive wages and employee perks, Stevens and Dairy Queen has sought to keep its existing workforce happy and leverage those relationships into additional potential employees by offering incentives for workers who recruit new employees.
Struggles to consistently achieve ideal staffing levels have lengthened wait times in a business built around efficiency and speed. In turn, that has resulted in some customers already stressed about COVID-related health and financial concerns showing their frustration, making the job even harder.
Taco John's in St. Peter recently joined a long list of fast food outlets in the region that had to temporarily close or change hours to deal with a lack of staffing.
“For us, it's all about people, all about trying to create a positive environment for those who work in our stores,” said Tina Braahm, who runs the St. Peter Taco John’s. “It’s a hard world out there and some people come in upset.”
St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Lee said he’s often shocked to read some of the complaints he sees online about local restaurant service. He lauded the effort put in by local restaurant workers and pleaded with local customers to show patience.
“It really burns me when I see somebody post something on the Chamber Instagram or Twitter that ‘restaurant X, Y or Z is dropping the ball,’” Lee said. “I think it’s such an unfair complaint in this environment, because our restaurants are doing an awesome job, and it’s just mean to say, ‘I had to wait five minutes more’ or ‘I got one less fry than I should have.’”
Nort Johnson, President and CEO of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said that, with key drivers of the workforce shortage likely to persist, businesses are taking a multifaceted approach as they adapt to scrambled economic calculations.
In the short term, broader inflationary pressures have coupled with the need to increase wages to stay competitive to force significant price hikes on key menu items. Johnson noted that, at many local fast food restaurants, a burger is now hardly cheaper than one you can find at a local sit-down restaurant.
“It’s really the result of a changing workforce landscape,” he said. “Workers in those positions are demanding near professional wages and that drives up the cost of a meal.”
In order to reduce costs and boost service, Johnson expects many fast food restaurants to increasingly turn to automation. He pointed to the automated order screen at Taco Bell in Faribault as an example of a tool that could help a reduced number of fast food workers to get the necessary work done.
“For more than 100 years, automation is something that has been an answer to workforce shortages,” he said.