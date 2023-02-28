When movie, television or theatrical productions being produced in Hollywood, New York, Canada or Europe experience a critical fabric emergency, Margo Krager’s phone rings in Northfield.
Krager, who knows a thing or two about textiles through history, estimates she has worked with over 50 movies since she started researching and selling “fabrics with the look of bygone eras.”
Krager’s business, ReproductionFabrics.com, is an online source of cotton reproduction fabric for costuming and quilting. She uses fabrics produced between 1775 to 1950, including the Civil War and Depression Eras. Besides her steady online customers from around the world, Krager also consults with costume designers and interior designers working on historic homes. One of her popular services for quilters and costumers alike are packaging sample sets of fabrics.
The bolts and bolts of fabric she’s collected over the years are neatly catalogued, shelved and stored in her downtown Northfield store. Immediately noticeable is how the tall, antique windows let in just enough light in the shop to prevent damaging the vast fabric inventory.
From her south-facing workplace, she prepares the fabrics requested from the constant number of online shipping orders. As someone who has sewn her own clothes throughout high school and college who still sews a lot of 18 inch doll clothes, Krager said she also handles in-store customers “who know where to find me.”
While one-third of her business comes from Northfielders like Lynda Pavek, who stopped into the store on a recent Friday afternoon. Pavek wanted to ask Krager if she could inspect a tattered 1950s quilt she bought at a thrift store for $5. “I’m a quilter in my dreams,” said Pavek. “I have a lot of projects that are half done.”
Dating, pricing and appraising quilts for insurance purposes is something Krager said she enjoys doing. Not only does she like the interaction with customers, but she get to delve into researching the fabrics.
Working with Hollywood
During the filming of “A River Runs Through It” in Montana where Krager used to live, she was asked by the costume designers for help finding a 1940s fabric used for aprons. She was also consulted on fabrics for period corsets, suit coats and petticoats. Krager also worked with costume designers on the Academy Award winning film, “Elephant Man.”
Costume designers working on the award winning film “Cold Mountain”, which was filming in Hungary, ordered fabric samples needed to make Nicole Kidman’s underwear. “It was the Friday before a holiday and I needed to get those boxes ready for the UPS driver to pick up by 3 p.m.,” she recalls. “I was cutting fabric like mad.”
Recently, a costume designer on the set of a television series filming in New York City requested six yards of a certain fabric be in the hands of the production’s seamstress by Noon on Saturday. Krager said the delivery was made with an hour to spare.
But not every fabric order is an emergency. She said she enjoys working with the costume designers at the Guthrie Theater. “They know what they want and they are wonderful to work with.”
Besides solving problems, Krager said she also has a passion for history and research. “My idea of a good time is a factory tour and reading a merchant ledger from the 18th and 19th centuries.”
Giving talks that combine her love of fabrics with history has become another passion for the 76-year old.
Last fall, Krager delivered a talk about the history of indigo dye to a capacity audience in the Bunday Room at the Northfield Public Library. During her slideshow presentation, Krager talked about the long and arduous procedure for making blue indigo, a popular product from India, China, Indonesia and northern South America in the 17th and 18th century. She distributed three-inch square samples of reproduced indigo fabrics along with carefully researched fact sheets to each attendee.
Downtown store
The downtown store was chosen specifically because it was off the beaten path from the Division Street tourist traffic. Her second floor store is located at 105 E. Fourth Street, Suite 205. Store hours are 10 a.m. -3 p.m. Wednesday — Saturday, with private appointments on Monday and Tuesday.
“We have a very odd, very specific inventory that is not conducive to walk-in shoppers,” she explained. “My husband Ron arranged the order of the store shelves by suffix codes, color and years produced. “
Krager said her husband, who died two years ago after a lengthy illness, also designed the website. “He was so logical and scary smart.” Before his health deteriorated he had been a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Forest Service.
Krager, who grew up in Wheeling, West Virginia, but lived for many years in New Castle, Wyoming and Bozeman, Montana, moved to Northfield in 2014. Before transitioning into her current business, Krager was trained as a medical technologist.
“I changed needles,” she said, laughing at her oft-told joke.