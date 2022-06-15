Getting out of his truck dressed in ripped jeans, a T-shirt, cowboy boots and a baseball cap, Craig Moxness looks the part of any other typical Midwestern man.
Until the hearty laugh, flashing dimples and twinkling eyes reveal that average Minnesota man is not only an accomplished and business-savvy hair stylist, but also the much beloved local drag queen Mrs. Moxie.
Moxness, who hosted an Open Runway event at Northfield’s recent Pride in the Park and later trivia night at Imminent Brewing, also headlined a sold-out one-woman show called “Rainbows and Rhinestones” at Northfield Arts Guild Theater.
As a hair stylist by day and drag queen on demand, Moxness has finally found a happy and balanced life, thanks to the unwavering love and support of husband Ryan, mother Lori and his growing contingent of adoring fans.
“I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time,” said Moxness, who has endured a lot of pain and prejudice ever since he started trying on dresses when he was 4 years old.
Today, when the 6 foot tall man zips himself into a sparkling ballgown and slides into strappy heels, applies perfect makeup and dons a jaunty wig to become Mrs. Moxie, the performer said he tries to cast aside any politics and prejudice and focus on love and kindness.
A huge fan of country music, Moxness said his go-to song right now is “Love Wins” by Carrie Underwood, because he feels the lyrics clearly describe what America’s polarized society is experiencing today:
“Sometimes it takes a lot of faith; To keep believing there will come a day; When the tears and the sadness, the pain and the hate; The struggle, this madness, will all fade away.”
Helping love win over hate is his overriding message right now.
A professional
Raised on a farm near Dalton, Moxness grew up around rabbits, cows, chickens, turkeys and traditional values. After studying apparel and design at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Moxness said he left after a year and a half to attend the Empire Beauty School in Bloomington. Currently, he’s a co-operator of TownsEdge Salon in Farmington, which used to be a barbershop dating back to the 1950s and still has a vintage vibe.
“We pride ourselves on being locally owned and operated since our inception,” said Moxness. “Many of the clients say it’s like walking into the movie “Steel Magnolias.”{/div}
Moxness said the salon is fun, friendly and caters to families.
Becoming Mrs. Moxie
When he was trying to find his drag queen persona, Moxness said he eventually settled on what he knew best: Midwestern housewives.
“I didn’t want to be the Jell-O-salad-making, on-the-way-to-the-bowling-alley country housewife,” explained Moxness. “Instead, I’m the glamourous rainbows and rhinestones kind of country housewife, who is proud of who she is.”
Glamming it up is fun for Moxness who has dedicated a whole bedroom of his northside Northfield home to Mrs. Moxie. Besides a walk-in closet filled with floor length gowns, the room has a sewing machine, a table for jewelry and accessories, a portable vanity table for makeup, and a salon station for hair.
Always within reach are the glue gun and a fabric stapler.
“On average, it takes me two to three hours to become Mrs. Moxie,” he said.
During the one-woman show at the Arts Guild Theater, Mrs. Moxie changed costumes five times and often changed her hair color, rotating between red and brunette wigs.
“It’s been a dream of mine to do a one-woman show and be able to tell stories that every kid can relate to in some way,” he said.
Many of his autobiographical stories stem from being a self-conscious kid, growing up in a traditional family with prescribed gender roles.
On stage, when he transforms into Mrs. Moxie, he said he enlists his own often painful, yet illuminating life experiences to celebrate one’s individuality and self-acceptance.
“Life is always about finding yourself,” explained Moxness. “Sometimes there is a rainbow waiting for you, but no matter what happens in life, just remember to let your rhinestones shine for others and yourself.”
Besides turning his personal stories about growing up gay on the farm into lessons with a punchline, Moxness said he lightens up his stage persona with dancing and lip syncing. After all, Mrs. Moxie is an entertainer, not a lecturer dissecting established traditions and modern prejudice.
On the farm, just outside of Fergus Falls, Moxness said he was expected to get married, raise children and attend Lutheran church. For many years, he taught Sunday School.
Amid a number of other arm tattoos today, he sports a playing card-size outline of the state of Minnesota graced by a Christian cross in the center.
“The last thing people thought I would become is a drag queen,” he said. “Now, I want to help others struggling with their sexuality. I didn’t come out until I was 20, and I’m 31 now. My goal in life is not to hide anymore. I want to bring awareness to this issue, embrace diversity and teach kindness and empathy.”
Moxness, who is married to Ryan, a teacher and real estate agent, said he most enjoys staying at home in Northfield with the couple’s three small dogs he calls “furbabies.”
Even though there’s plenty of hate and disdain out there — he’s personally experienced bullying, name calling, depression and isolation — Moxness said he tries to stay positive and focus on all the strides made by and for the LGBTQ community.
“In Northfield, there was such an incredible response at the Pride event,” he said. “It was very eye opening to see how accepting the community here is. I felt so much love. I’m really at a loss for words.”