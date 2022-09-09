With early voting starting in less than three weeks, local voters are about to begin weighing in on two hotly contested races set to help decide control of Congress next year.
New boundaries are going into effect this election, based on numbers from the 2020 Census, yet Minnesota’s 1st and 2nd congressional districts, which respectively contain southern Minnesota and the southern Twin Cities metro area, roughly speaking, kept their essential character.
Both districts served as tightly contested political battlegrounds over the last decade — even as the 1st District veered to the right at the top of the ticket, preferring former President Donald Trump by wide margins in 2016 and 2020.
In 2020, first-term incumbent Reps. Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth, and Angie Craig, DFL-Prior Lake, were narrowly re-elected. Yet neither incumbent was able to secure a majority of the vote as pro-cannabis third party candidates achieved respectable showings.
New districts
The changes made to the 1st and 2nd districts were largely inconsequential from the perspective of partisan composition, but they will certainly be consequential for some area residents, who will find themselves moved from the 1st District to the 2nd, or vice versa.
Because Greater Minnesota is growing at a slower clip than the Metro, more residents had to be added to the 1st District. Still, the districts traded some territory, with Goodhue and Wabasha Counties moving into the 1st District and Le Sueur County into the 2nd.
Rice County is more complicated, though Faribault will remain in the 1st District and Northfield in the 2nd. Lonsdale, Morristown and roughly a half-dozen rural Townships will be shifted from the 1st District to the 2nd, while Nerstrand and two surrounding Townships will move from the 2nd into the 1st.
Nicollet, Blue Earth, Waseca and Steele counties, among others, remain entirely in the 1st District.
Those shifts became particularly confusing when Rep. Hagedorn’s untimely passing from cancer led to a special election. It was held under the old boundaries, but concurrently with the primary election for November’s election under the new boundaries.
The special election provided a rare early glimpse as to what November could hold for both parties, and given the district’s strong support for Trump and a red-leaning political environment, it was widely expected that the Republican candidate, former State Rep. Brad Finstad, would win comfortably.
Instead, DFLer Jeff Ettinger was able to hold Finstad to just a four-point victory, buoyed by strong voter turnout in DFL-leaning Rochester. In addition, support for pro-cannabis candidates collapsed, with the two pro-cannabis candidates garnering a combined 2%, compared to the nearly 6% received in 2020 by Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis candidate Bill Rood.
CD1 candidates
Despite the tight margin, Finstad is now installed as the incumbent and the clear favorite of national prognosticators for November. The Congressman’s first day in office included a vote against the Democratic majority’s flagship health care and climate change legislation, titled the Inflation Reduction Act.
Finstad said that, as he’s traveled across the district, economic challenges including inflation, supply chain shortages and high fuel prices are at the top of voters’ minds. However, he rejected the notion that the Democratic bill would reduce inflation.
“If you look at the bill, this is not an inflation reduction bill,” he said. “It would almost certainly increase the price of fuel.”
Instead of subsidizing clean energy, as the Inflation Reduction Act does, Finstad argued that a much clearer solution to inflation would be an “America First Energy Policy” focused on achieving energy independence through increased production, including of fossil fuels.
Finstad’s DFL opponent in the fall election, Ettinger, took a different perspective on the Inflation Reduction Act. A former Hormel CEO who has billed himself as a cautious moderate, Ettinger criticized the Democrats’ initial Build Back Better “human infrastructure” legislation.
While the original Build Back Better included programs, such as paid family and medical leave and significant investments in childcare and affordable housing, the Inflation Reduction Act is more narrowly focused on clean energy subsidies and health care.
“I thought Build Back Better was too big, not focused sufficiently,” Ettinger said. “The IRA was quite focused… our seniors will benefit, and the climate provisions are important.”
In addition to concern about inflation, many voters are expressing concerns about public safety. With the recently released Minnesota Uniform Crime Report showing a rise in violent crime of over 20%, both Finstad and Ettinger expressed opposition to “defunding of the police.”
Finstad said that many voters he’s talked to see the rise in crime as caused, in part, by insufficient support for law enforcement both from elected officials and the general public — especially in the wake of the protests/riots following George Floyd’s death two years ago.
“A lot of folks are upset with how the state handled the riots a few years ago,” Finstad said. “There’s worry that that an atmosphere of disrespect for law enforcement creates more opportunities for crime. As a state and as a country, we can do better on that front.”
Since the Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Whole Health overturning Roe v Wade, abortion has been at the top of mind for many voters as well. Ettinger has promised to safeguard abortion rights and portrayed Finstad’s position as potentially dangerous.
“It’s not even clear to me whether Mr. Finstad approves of any exceptions for abortion,” he said. “Minnesotans are very clear that Roe v. Wade should be reinstated.”
Finstad sidestepped the issue, arguing that the Supreme Court’s ruling will return the issue to the states. While Democrats have argued that abortion rights should be enshrined nationwide by law, if not court ruling, Finstad said it should be an issue now for states and their governors to consider.
In addition to Finstad and Ettinger, a pair of pro-cannabis candidates are running. Both the Legal Marijuana Now Party and the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party enjoy automatic ballot access after surpassing 5% of the vote in a statewide race four years ago.
Legal Marijuana Now candidate Richard Reisdorf was the leading pro-cannabis candidate in the special election. A disabled veteran, Reisdorf strongly supports full cannabis legalization and an end to the War on Drugs, which he says has proven to be a catastrophic public health failure.
Dramatically reducing the footprint of the U.S. military is another top priority for Reisdorf.
After running Rochester Attorney Haroun McClellan in the special election, the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party has put up Luverne political activist Brian Abrahamson as its candidate for the general election.
A former DFL State Senate candidate, Abrahamson is running a staunchly left-wing campaign. Among his positions are support for a Medicare for All single payer health care system, a “Green New Deal,” tuition forgiveness, and legalization of cannabis.
CD2 candidates
In the 2nd Congressional District, Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Prior Lake, faces a rematch with Republican Tyler Kistner in a race national prognosticators believe is among a limited number of true tossup races likely to decide control of the United States House.
Craig’s District is anchored by Dakota County, which has supported her in each of her runs for Congress, and Scott County, which has not. With a mix of suburban, exurban and rural voters, the district provides a true cross-section of Minnesota.
Hoping to appeal to centrist swing voters, Craig has been quick to tout her bipartisan bona fides. Her office released a statement last month noting that only 13 House Democrats have voted against party leadership more than she has, according to an analysis from ProPublica.
However, Craig did vote with all members of her party to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, and all members but one (Maine Rep. Jared Golden) to pass the bill’s much larger antecedent, the Build Back Better bill.
Craig said that the Inflation Reduction Act will reduce energy costs over the long haul, thanks to historic investments in clean energy. Furthermore, she touted the prescription drug provisions on the bill, such as allowing Medicare to negotiate for prescription drug prices and a cap of $35 a month seniors will pay for insulin under Medicare Part D.
“This bill will lower health care and energy costs, addressing two main drivers of inflation,” she said.
Unsurprisingly, Kistner disagrees with Craig’s assessment that the bill will cut inflation. Instead, he argues that increasing spending even more — on top of the spending already in the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, and Biden’s recent executive action canceling up to $10,000 in student debt — will make the inflation inferno even worse.
“How you address inflation is not with more government spending,” he said. “You need to rejuvenate the economy and invest in American energy independence.”
With many of their constituents worried about rising crime, both Craig and Kistner are seeking to position themselves as true friends of law enforcement. The incumbent has touted her endorsement from Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie and said it reflects her commitment to securing additional resources for local departments.
“I believe we have got to have strong public safety, and that goes hand in hand with good policing, with good training and development,” she said.
Kistner said much more needs to be done in the area of law enforcement recruitment and retention. With officer morale low, departments across the state have increasingly struggled in recent years to find qualified applicants.
In the wake of the Dobbs ruling, Craig is particularly eager to draw a contrast with her opponent on the abortion issue. A staunch supporter of abortion rights, she noted that Kistner has defined himself as “100% pro-life,” citing his 2020 campaign website.
Kistner has since said that he does support exceptions to an abortion ban for rape and incest as well as for the life of the mother. Furthermore, he said that the abortion issue is one that should be up to each individual state to determine.
In addition to Craig and Kistner, Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Paula Overby has the potential to shake up the race. Overby is becoming something of a perennial candidate, having run for Congress as a DFLer in 2014, for Congress as an Independence-Alliance Party candidate in 2016, for Senate as a Green Party candidate in 2018, for Senate as a DFLer in 2020 and now for Congress with the Legal Marijuana Now Party.
Though her party label has repeatedly changed, Overby’s priorities have remained the same. She’s focused on federal races, because her top priority is to reduce military spending she decries as wasteful and redistribute it instead to cover social programs.
As would be expected for a Legal Marijuana Now candidate, Overby is also a champion of legalizing cannabis and ending the War on Drugs.