As the Minnesota Legislature returns from a week-long break, the Republican-controlled Senate and DFL-controlled House remain far apart on almost all major issues. Yet, in one area that has long seen contentious debate, legislators could be nearing a bipartisan breakthrough.
With just one holdout, the Minnesota House’s Commerce Committee voted last month to advance a liquor bill sponsored by its chair, Rep. Zach Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, which included more than a dozen proposals offered by Republican and DFL legislators.
The bill’s most high profile change would be to raise the state’s “growler cap.” Currently, Minnesota breweries that make more than 20,000 barrels per year of beer cannot sell growlers from their own taproom. Under the new bill, that limit would be increased to 150,000 barrels.
While more could soon hit the cap, the change would currently affect just a handful of breweries, including Summit and Surly in the Twin Cities and Schell’s in New Ulm. Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, has led legislative efforts to lift the cap for several years.
“We’re penalizing them for being successful,” Jasinski said.
Other provisions in the law would allow smaller distilleries to sell bottles of their product, and for breweries to sell four and six packs along with growlers. The state’s wholesalers could benefit from a change that would require liquor importers to make their products available to all wholesalers and manufacturers equally.
While the COVID-19 pandemic was a tough time for “destination breweries,” the decade which proceeded it saw the industry explode following the passage of the so-called “Surly Bill” in 2011, which allowed breweries to operate a taproom on-site.
Locally, Imminent Brewing, Tanzenwald Brewing and Loon Liquors in Northfield, Corks and Pints and 10,000 Drops in Faribault, Ward House Brewery and Half Pint Brewing Company in Waseca, and Foremost Brewing and Mineral Springs Brewing in Owatonna all provide a small brewery or distillery experience.
Bill Cronin, president of Mineral Springs, said that, as one of many smaller breweries across the state, Mineral Springs would not be dramatically affected by the provisions under consideration. Still, he welcomed any additional regulatory flexibility the Legislature could provide.
“We don't feel limited by the current laws, and we can operate well within them,” he said. “But additional flexibility would be good.”
Any further changes to liquor laws proposed by legislators in future years would be evaluated by a new nine-member liquor regulation council. Appointed by the governor, the council would be composed of three representatives each for the state’s retailers, wholesalers and producers.
Critics of Minnesota’s current liquor laws have noted that the state’s laws are far more restrictive than those of its neighbors, putting brewers and distillers at a competitive disadvantage. Stephenson said his bill represents the most comprehensive reform effort in a generation.
Polls indicate strong public support for liberalization of the state’s liquor laws, and legislators took a major step toward achieving that in 2017 by allowing liquor sales on Sundays. Further changes have fallen prey to infighting between wholesalers, manufacturers and producers.
Accordingly, Stephenson took care to emphasize that his bill has support not only from DFLers and Republicans, but also from wholesalers, manufacturers and producers. Despite that broad support, the Senate’s Commerce Committee Chair, Sen. Gary Dahms of Redwood Falls, made clear that he and his committee won’t be rushed into supporting it.
Controversy arose when a proposed written agreement between several major lobbying groups was leaked to Minnesota Public Radio. Written in the style of a legal document, it established an agreement between the groups to support the bill - and oppose any other proposed changes around liquor laws for five years.
While not legally binding on the legislature, the pact still garnered criticism from some legislators and advocates, particularly those who have supported liquor law reforms not included in the bill - and which could therefore face powerful opposition in the coming years.
One high-profile proposed reform that did not make it into the final bill would allow convenience stores and grocery stores to sell beer and wine with a higher alcohol concentration than 3.2%. For the last three years, Minnesota has been the only state with a 3.2% cap.
The bill also would not touch the cap on production which has prevented some of the state’s larger distillers from selling from their taproom if they exceed it. One major Minnesota distiller, Tatersall Distilling, moved its production to Wisconsin to keep the taproom flowing.
What a final compromise liquor bill could look like is unclear. While the reform bill’s supporters are confident that their effort has more than enough votes to pass, they fear Sen. Dahms could use his influence to quash the effort or at least force major changes.
Whatever the outcome, Roger Warhime at Owatonna’s Foremost Brewing said that he and other brewers throughout the region would continue to support relaxing regulations to allow more small and mid sized breweries to flourish across the state.
“I would say in general always in favor of bills rolling back old restrictions that don't make sense,” he said. “We're not at a point where we're up against the limits, but we're supportive of those who are. We fully support craft brewing in Minnesota.”