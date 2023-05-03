She likes romantic comedies and musicals. He likes inspirational dramas. She likes old movies. He generally doesn’t like movies filmed before 1960.
Despite their differences regarding film genres and release date preferences, Diane Gehler and Bob Sullivan find common ground in their unquestionable love of movies. Both admit to being lifelong movie buffs and to sharing an unshakable devotion to actor/director/producer Tom Hanks.
Together, Gehler and Sullivan form the dynamic duo behind the increasingly popular Friday afternoon movie series at FiftyNorth, where the popcorn is free and the suggested movie donation is $1.
“We’re movie buddies,” said Gehler. “We like to argue about movies, but in the end, we’re laughing.”
The pair teamed up less than a year ago to share hosting duties for the movie series that screens films on a big screen every Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. in room 103, the largest room at FiftyNorth, recently renamed “Studio 131.”
While both film buffs admit to some memory hiccups, thanks to aging, together, their combined knowledge about films, stars, directors, locations and scripts is impressive.
“I’m so glad I found him,” said Gehler, who had been flying solo as the Friday film series host since 2010. “We trade off showing our top choices. We put up with each other.”
Their diverse list of spring films — which is loaded with new release movies —reflects each person’s personal tastes, as well as combined favorites, along with a few compromises.
In March, the pair showed “A Ticket to Paradise,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “61,” “Dead Poets Society” and “Chariots of Fire.” In April, the films included “Gandhi,” “The Fabelmans,” “Go Large,” and “A Man Called Otto.”
Films coming up in May include “The Legend of Bagger Vance” on May 5; “Where the Crawdads Sing” on May 12; “The Good House” on May 19; and “Top Gun Maverick” on May 26.
About something
Before he buys a DVD, Sullivan said he follows a strict criteria: “I ask myself if I would want to watch it again.” Following this rule of thumb has limited his home collection, which he purchases at Goodwill, Used A Bit and the Hospital Auxiliary Book Fair, to somewhere between 200-300 titles. “Movies have to be about something,” he said. “I like films that make me think and inspire me, too.”
Growing up, he remembers being inspired by Disney classics such as “Mickey Mouse” and “Fantasia.” Today, his favorites include “Forrest Gump,” “A League of Their Own,” “Fly Away Home,” “Seabiscuit,” “Bloodwork,” and “Field of Dreams.”
Both Gehler and Sullivan agree they enjoy rewatching “Big,” “Second Hand Lions” and anything starring Meryl Streep. They both share a dislike for gratuitous bad language and overwrought sex scenes.
Not a reader
Gehler said her love of movies stems from growing up on a farm with a family that adored movies. As a slow reader, she said she put more focus on movies than books. Her early favorites films were cowboy flicks, starring Roy Rogers and Gene Autry.
“We kids would always sit in the front row of the theater,” she said.
In 1947, her mother took her to see the “Wizard of Oz,” which she said “was so scary.” Her all-time favorite movies include “The Sound of Music” and “Gone With The Wind.”
Gehler, who taught elementary school in Minneapolis, Texas and in Cannon Falls before she retired, has 1,033 DVDs in her collection. She buys her movies from Amazon and usually pays about $17 per copy.
“There are so many good movies to see,” she said.