After a seemingly endless winter, summer is finally on its way. But preparing for the opening of summer mainstays, like Old Memorial Pool, has been particularly stressful this spring, mainly due to a shortage of lifeguards.

Guard3.JPG

Chloe Cochener, who has been a lifeguard for seven years, and has now worked at the Northfield YMCA for six months, said she has always had an affinity for water. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
City pool2.JPG

Many but not all of last summer's lifeguards at Old Memorial Pool in Northfield plan to return to duty this year. (Photo courtesy of the City of Northfield)
City pool1.JPG

Swimmers of all ages having fun in the water at Old Memorial Pool last summer. (Photo courtesy of City of Northfield)
Guard4.JPG

Although she would prefer to lifeguard outside, Chloe Cochener enjoys her job at the Northfield YMCA indoor pool. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

