After a seemingly endless winter, summer is finally on its way. But preparing for the opening of summer mainstays, like Old Memorial Pool, has been particularly stressful this spring, mainly due to a shortage of lifeguards.
While opening day at Northfield's public pool on June 10 seems a long way away, Tom Spooner, ice arena and pool supervisor for the city, said he's concerned about fully staffing his team of lifeguards.
"Right now, we're still cleaning and painting the pool, but we're going to start filling the pool in about two weeks," he said in a phone conversation Friday afternoon. "And I'm still short of guards."
Spooner said he's still looking to hire about seven more lifeguards prior to the pool opening. All interested lifeguards must apply through the city website, be at least 16 years of age, and must be pre-certified.
"We are still short of the 25 we'd like to have," he said. "We have 18 right now, half of whom are high school students, and half college students."
Spooner said while he'd really prefer to be at full capacity, he could run a safe and efficient operation with a rotating team of 21 lifeguards. Having a full team would further ensure a safe swim environment, further enforce facility rules and regulations, and further ensure the safety of all patrons.
Last year, he explained, the city-maintained pool experienced the same problem, but he managed to hire enough guards to make it through the summer. Of course, at the end of the summer, a similar problem occurs in reverse when students need to leave early to join fall team sports high school or to get ready to leave for college.
"Most of our guards come from the swim team," he said. "We get a lot of recruits from word of mouth, friends telling friends and teammates."
This year, six to seven lifeguards on the city pool team are new, with the rest returning from previous years.
Indoor lifeguards needed
Mike Melsted, Northfield YMCA interim director, said having a lifeguard at a YMCA pool at all times is "an ironclad policy."
Asked about area apartment, clubs and hotels pools that do not enforce a mandatory lifeguard policy in place, Melsted said, "That may be an acceptable risk to them, but not to me."
Chloe Cochener has been a lifeguard for seven years, and has now worked at the Northfield YMCA for six months.
"I prefer guarding outdoors, but I still like this pool," she said. "I've been a swimmer all my life. I have an affinity for water."
Suzanne Donkers, interim aquatics director at the Northfield YMCA, said, because theirs is a year-round indoor facility, the need to hire more lifeguards is not so much seasonal as it is constant.
"What we don't have right now is that next wave of staff who can work the hours we need so that we won't have to cut back on open swim times," said Donkers. "We're looking for at least one more full-time lifeguard and three-to-four part-time guards."
Donkers said, until the YMCA is able to add members to its aquatics team, popular programs like "Safety Around Water" may be affected. In the meantime, she said the staff will adjust and operate on a week-by-week basis.
Melsted said, despite the incentive of hiring and certifying lifeguards during a two-and-half-day training and providing an additional $250 hiring bonus, she was still having trouble filling all the lifeguard slots available in both Northfield and Faribault.
"We not only teach people how to swim, but we teach how to be safe around water, whether that's on a dock, a riverbank or in a pool," he said.
Still hiring
Kevin O'Brien, aquatics supervisor for the indoor pool, as well as the Faribault Family Aquatics Center, said he'll continue to hire lifeguards into the summer to achieve a full team.
"I'd still like to hire seven more outdoor lifeguards," said O'Brien.
A lot depends upon how many hours his guards want to work. He said the toughest summer was in 2021 when the aquatics center had to close the slides and diving board, because they simply didn't have enough staff to guard those singular water features.
O'Brien said he's grateful for the 8-10 adult lifeguards who fill in, doing everything from guard duty to teaching water aerobics fitness classes.
Lately, he explained, students enrolled in the next Red Cross lifeguard certification classes that costs $150 and run from June 5-9, are training to work at state summer camps or in the Twin Cities metro. Any student who signs up for the training and passes certification and wants to be a local lifeguard will be reimbursed the majority of the class fee, as long as they work up to 100 hours.
"We've noticed a trend the last three summers that we have a smaller pool of local lifeguards," he said.