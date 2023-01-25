Noel Aldrich, a licensed nutritionist in Northfield, talks with Mary Loftus and Shawn Keller as Marty Benson listens. Aldrich, who works with individual clients to find their best, personal nutrition plans, operates a business on North Water Street called Nutrition Proportion. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Many Americans like to kick start the new year by trying to adopt a new attitude toward diet, exercise and health. January seems to be an ideal month to consider eating healthier, exercising more and living a simpler, cleaner life.
On Jan. 18, a roomful of Northfield Chamber of Commerce members, gathered at Ruth’s On Stafford for the Chamber’s membership luncheon featuring licensed nutritionist Dr. Noel Aldrich.
Aldrich, who works with clients at his North Water Street business Nutrition Proportion, discussed healthy eating, using the framework of debunking five common myths regarding nutrition. He said, according to statistics from 2020, 36% of the population in every state in the United States is obese, while 70% of each state’s population is considered overweight.
While the Chamber members dined on a healthy lunch of roasted pork and turkey, three salads with vegetables, grains and fruit, and mini cheesecakes for dessert, Aldrich talked about calcium supplements, low fat foods, counting calories, five to six meals versus three meals a day and a vegan lifestyle.
Aldrich, who has a PhD in nutrition, debunked all five of those myths with his knowledge and research into vitamins, healthy fats, balanced meals, animal proteins and dairy.
“Calorie counting is a waste of time,” he said. “The best diet is one that establishes a lifestyle pattern.”
Since insulin levels spike every time humans eat, Aldrich recommends eating three meals a day. “That pattern is much more effective than five to six small meals, because humans burn fat while sleeping.”
Aldrich also advised that eating some kind of animal protein is much healthier than a vegan lifestyle, because humans need nutrients like zinc which is found in red meat. He also said a diet that includes some form of dairy is better for humans to be able to reach the recommended daily allowance or RDA levels set out by the Food and Drug Administration. According to Google, the RDA is the average daily level of intake sufficient to meet the nutrient requirements of nearly all (97–98%) healthy individuals; often used to plan nutritionally adequate diets for individuals.
For those thinking of adopting a low fat diet, Aldrich cautioned against that due to the higher increases of salt and sugar in products with reduced calories.
“Learning to choose the right foods, which include protein, vegetables and fruits, is the best way to begin a balanced meal plan.”
{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}