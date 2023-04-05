With one glance at a city map, one of the most striking aspects of the Northfield Public Library Oasis is its central location.
To help pave the way for the opening of the satellite library branch located inside the Northfield Community Resource Center, where hundreds of area residents of all ages visit each week, the Friends and Foundation board of the Library has been engaged in fundraising.
On Thursday afternoon, a representative group from the Friends and Foundation board presented Library director Natalie Draper a check for $15,669.
Gary Miessler, chairman of the Library Friends and Foundation board, Lynne Young, treasurer, and Pam Tidona, board member, gathered in the atrium of the downtown library for the check presentation.
The donated funds would be used to paint, upgrade lighting and install shelving at the Library Oasis, a satellite location located inside the NCRC at 1651 Jefferson Parkway.
Draper said the new satellite area will occupy a frequently used link space that connects the main entrance to the youth wing. The space is currently used much in the way libraries are used by the communities they serve–by youth and adults to play, rest, work, read, and gather– when they are visiting one of the many service providers located there. These community partner organizations include Fifty North, Head Start, daycare, Northfield Community College Collaborative, Community Action Center, Healthy Community Initiative, and Rice County Social Services, among others.
“The Oasis will allow more people to access the library from the south part of town,” said Young. “This is pretty exciting.”
“We want the library and its services to be able to reach more people,” said Tidona.
Other advantages of the Oasis include convenient parking, accessibility via public transportation and the fact that it is within walking distance of local schools, explained Miessler.
“The Northfield Public Library is blessed with the most supportive, active partner possible: the Friends of the Northfield Public Library,” said Jane Moore, president of the Library board. “Its members have worked tirelessly, using creative fundraising endeavors, to raise the necessary funds for creating the Library Oasis at 50North.”
Draper explained that since the Oasis space was fairly limited, the collection would be “very browsable and similar to the popular books found on the Lucky You shelf.”
“Oasis will look more like a bookstore than a library,” she said.
Draper said work on the Library Oasis should begin this spring with completion expected toward the end of the year.