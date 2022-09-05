When Northfield Garden Club members visited Lavender Barnyard earlier this summer, club president Elizabeth Olson joked they "had a very fragrant tour."

Lavender1.JPG

Lavender farmer Marie Schuhwerck keeps expanding her business to include new products, new events and new markets. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Lavender2.JPG

Starting this month, yoga classes will be held between the rows on the east side of the farm.(Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
lavender5.JPG

The old barn at the center of the lavender farm inspired Marie Schuhwerck to name her farming business Lavender Barnyard. Her onsite shop Laiterie is on the barn's northwestern side. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
lavender3.JPG

An onsite shop called Laiterie, which is milk house in French, is stocked with lavender products like soap, sachets, and sprays, that Schuhwerck makes in her kitchen. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
lavender4.JPG

When groups come to the farm for tours, Schuhweck opens Laiterie and sells the same lavender products she sells at area farmer's markets like Northfield's Riverside Market. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

