When Northfield Garden Club members visited Lavender Barnyard earlier this summer, club president Elizabeth Olson joked they "had a very fragrant tour."
Olson gushed about the farm's charming setting, the onsite shop and what a lovely venue it was for weddings and photos.
"The old farm has the feeling of stepping back in time," Olson said.
Club members learned that lavender practically grows itself, as long as it is pruned back in the winter and doesn't suffer high humidity in the summer.
Olson's group was one of many who have been touring Marty and Marie Schuhwerck's Dakota County farm since the newly married couple started the lavender business three years ago.
Schuhwerck said Lavender Barnyard, was only in its second year of operation. The farm is located about 20 minutes north of Northfield, and 10 miles south of Farmington. Her husband Marty grew up on the neighboring property.
"This year, the plants took a big hit," she said. "I had to replace 100 plants."
Schuhwerck grows two types of lavender: Hidcote Blue and Phenomenal. She made the choices after doing a lot of research into what varieties grow best in zone 5 here in Minnesota.
Now, she has 250 holes filled with the four-foot rounded plants, which poke up from the ground on a runway of dark gray Dewitt landscape fabric. The plants are spaced out 2 to 3 feet apart so that they will not cast shade on each other. Direct sunshine and not too much water are essential elements for successful lavender gardening.
"They are happier when they are dry and hot and left alone," she said.
On her Facebook page, Schuhwerck explained the process of starting a business, like lavender farming, from scratch in an environment where the plants are not native.
First, she had to test which to make sure the lavender plants, which grow best in hot, dry climates like the Mediterranean, could survive this far north. Fortunately, she discovered they can even thrive here with the proper care.
"I'm kind of 'it' in Minnesota," she said, referring to being one of the only lavender growers in the southern region. She said she knows there are a few growers in Wisconsin, around La Crosse and in Door County, but not in Minnesota.
Born in Milwaukee, Schuhwerck studied writing and psychology, not agriculture. "I'm a quick learner," she said.
Thanks to a University of Michigan online class on marketing strategies, she was able to start her own agribusiness.
Now, her Thursdays and Saturdays revolve around traveling with her lavender products to farmers markets in Red Wing, Lake City and Montgomery, and to Northfield's Riverwalk Market Fair. She even purchased a new tent after one windy Saturday in Northfield when her stand almost blew away.
"We started with the simple idea of trying to figure out a way to earn a living from our few acres of land. We planted the lavender not knowing if it would survive a Minnesota winter, and our efforts were rewarded," she wrote.
The plants have not only survived, but thrived.
"We were able to make our first harvest in 2021 of almost 15,000 stems," she reported.
Asked if she personally likes the smell of lavender, she answered that, after three years, she's become like a farmer who doesn't smell manure.
"I can smell it in a store and smell it in my car, since it is stocked for markets," she said. "But I can't smell it in the field."
Multiple uses
As an herb, lavender is edible and tastes floral with hints of mint and rosemary. Many chefs like to pair it with dairy products, like ice cream, sorbets and custards, while others like to use it to flavor desserts, like cookies, cakes and frostings. Some like to drink it in lemonade or ice tea, while others use it to flavor jams, jellies and syrups.
Research shows that lavender has been helpful in treating anxiety, insomnia, depression and restlessness. Other uses include healing minor burns and treating bug bites.
Most commonly, lavender is pressed into an oil which has become more and more popular in the ever-expanding marketplace. The lavender oil can enhance soap, sprays, lotions, body butter, candles, essential oil rollers and inhalers. Once the lavender buds are squeezed, the oil has a shelf life of about a year.
The reality is, Schuhwerck explained, if she used all the oil from her own plants, she could only make 25 bottles. So, she buys the oil directly from local nurseries to produce her own growing line of lavender products.
New ideas for product lines
Schuhwerck said she has more ideas than time to turn those items into marketable products. On her website, she has launched U-Pick sessions, photo sessions for graduates and brides, and May through October farm tours.
New products include bridal bouquets, using long stemmed lavender paired with baby's breath and bundles of wheat grown; luffa sponges grown on the farm; face and body scrubs with cocoa butter; lavender infused jams and jellies made with honeyberries, strawberries and raspberries grown in bushes on the east side of the farm.
She's even thought about turning part of the quaint-looking farm into a small wedding venue, where couples could hold small, intimate weddings near the old milk barn. The scenic venue would not become a reception site, though, she said.
Full of ideas but short on time and assistance, Schuhwerck continues to grow her lavender business one step at a time.
"We have come to love lavender and all the things it can do, not to mention all of the amazing people we have met along this journey," she said.