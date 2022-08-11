Fridays with Doug.
A meal, some laughs, a few games. That’s how Kent Holden describes his weekly meeting at Perkins with Doug Olson, one of Laura Baker Services Associations oldest and longest clients.
Usually the pair are joined at Perkins by one or two other Laura Baker clients.
“He’s a good guy,” said Holden about his close friend. “Doug’s a lot of fun. He’s outgoing, social, extraverted, and he enjoys people.”
Holden should know, since the pair have been friends since his mother introduced them in 1974. In those early years, the friends used to attend Northfield High School football games, Carleton College and St. Olaf College basketball games, and Twins baseball games.
Now, Holden said, getting around has become more difficult since Olson is 94 years old and in a wheelchair. So, Friday night dinners at Perkins are circled in red on the calendar.
Holden said Olson was placed at Laura Baker when he was either 5 or 6 years old. He lived in campus housing for many years but now lives in a group home.
“He’s a close friend,” said Holden. “We laugh and have a good time.”
As the Northfield institution celebrates 125 years of serving the intellectually and developmentally disabled (IDD), Laura Baker Services Association (LBSA) is also turning a hopeful eye to the future.
Andrai Sivanich, director of community relations, explained that Doug has witnessed many changes over the years and watched LBSA transform over and over again, adding and subtracting buildings, including a barn, Margaret Graves Hall, the Cottage, the grand old white house.
“Now Doug is living in a house in the community,” said Sivanich. “He’s always been active in the community: church, the library, shopping downtown Northfield, working in the LBSA kitchen, and going to the doctor and the dentist.”
With an eye to the future
Today, instead of cutting back programs or closing its doors, Sandi Gerdes, executive director, said LBSA is expanding and changing its programs to make itself relevant for the next 125 years.
“We have endured major challenges throughout (LBSA’s) long history,” said Gerdes.
Gerdes said they’ve added Family Navigation Services, to support people with intellectual and development disabilities (IDD) and their families, as they work to acclimate to the many challenges that come with living with a disability.
Other programs include providing Housing Stabilization Services and Housing Support Services to people with IDD who are living independently, that can help them stay in their homes.
“We assist with landlord or neighbor issues and connect them to other supports they may need to be successful,” she said.
LBSA is also exploring providing Behavioral Support Services, to assist people to be successful in overcoming challenges. Those services are set to launch at the end of this year.
History of service
The organization has survived the Spanish Flu epidemic, the Great Depression, World War I and II, Vietnam, recessions, deinstitutionalization, increasing rules and regulations, and the move from private pay to Medicaid-funding.
They have navigated sea changes in transportation and communication, medicine, and mass media.
When Laura Baker established the Laura Baker School in 1897, most services were provided in state-run institutions, where people lived out their days being largely cared for, with little personal agency or community connection.
Miss Baker had worked in those state-run institutions as a teacher, and saw that people needed the opportunity to learn and grow, to have opportunities to sing and dance, go to school, and learn to navigate society.
Meals included formal service. Grace was shared before every one. Rooms and personal spaces were to be kept immaculate, including beds being made so a quarter would bounce, and window shades being evenly drawn on every window. People’s hygiene was impeccable: gentlemen were clean shaven, hair was kept neat, clothing was to be well-fitted, pressed and clean. Ladies had similar standards.
Miss Baker lived through much of the change and handed the organization off in the 1960s with a clear sense of purpose and vision. The number of people who remember going to the lake for the summer, or formal eating in the dining room, with bells to summon dining staff, are fewer and fewer these days.
“Society’s views of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have changed dramatically as well,” said Gerdes. “Once seen as either demonic or angelic — depending on the time in history — people with IDD are now seen as people. People deserving of dignity and respect and the support required to allow them to live lives they choose.”