When Malin Fritz Walrod and Cathy Rodland were roommates at St. Olaf College in the 1980s, during sophomore year spring break, they attended a performance of the smash Broadway musical “Cats.”
Nearly 40 years later, the two musicians will be performing “Memory,” the breakout hit song composed by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and sung by Grizabella in the feline fantasy, during an upcoming concert back in Northfield.
Walrod, now an internationally acclaimed opera singer and Rodland, artist in residence at St. Olaf College, will be performing at the spring concert of The Troubadours on May 21 at 3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 418 Sumner St. E. in Northfield. Walrod will be singing and Rodland will be accompanying her on the piano at the free public concert.
“This is my first time performing in Northfield,” said Walrod, during a phone interview from her home in Palo Alto, California last week. “Northfield is a special community. I wouldn’t be the singer I am without Northfield.”
Walrod, who graduated from Northfield High School in 1983, has deep roots in the community. Her history teacher, Russell Margulies, is a longtime member of the Troubadours.
She said she was excited to return to her hometown, to reconnect with her roots, and to perform with her St. Olaf roommate and The Troubadours.
John Robison, a member of The Troubadours since 2019, said the all-men’s chorus, which numbers 25 strong, will perform a wide range of songs, including a few show tunes, some old time gospel songs, a tribute to the Armed Forces medley and a crowd favorite, “Alexander’s Ragtime Band.”
He said the men have been busy this spring performing at assisted living centers around Northfield and Cannon Falls.
“We love to sing,” he said. “We enjoy each other’s company; we like to have fun, and we like to make people smile.”
Robison credits music director Gretchen Gills for keeping the singers on track during rehearsals to prepare for the “big” spring concert with their famous guest. The concert will showcase both Walrod and The Troubadours equally.
Gillis said her singers have been working hard on the music for our upcoming concert, in addition to providing entertainment to the various senior living homes in Northfield over the last couple months. “We will be singing a variety of tunes that will appeal to people of all ages,” she said. “We are delighted to be sharing this concert with Malin and Cathy.”
Robison echoed that sentiment. “We’re so pleased to be performing with Malin,” said Robison. “We’re honored and proud to be on the same program with someone who has had such an outstanding internationally recognized career.”
Walrod said she and Rodland will be performing a few pieces from Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg, a few arias from Carmen and the Broadway show tunes.
Rodland, whose mother Joanne is the accompanist for The Troubadours, said she and Walrod have kept in touch over the years and last performed together in Palo Alto in 2019.
“In college, she was the most motivated singer,” said Rodland. “We all knew she’d make it. Her voice is very unique; it’s so cool — a true deep contralto.”
Rodland, whose playing has been described as “transcendent” by The American Organist, said she started taking piano lessons at the age of five while growing up in New Jersey. Her focus moved to the organ at the end of sophomore year.
“I can’t wait to see Malin again,” she said. “It’s been awhile. She’s a hoot.”