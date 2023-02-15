Since Thanksgiving, Northfield’s cold temperatures, high snow totals and multiple ice layers have made any type of outdoor exercise on slippery sidewalks, streets and trails a dangerous activity.

IMG_0385.JPG

Monday afternoon’s walking group at Northfield High School included Muriel Inouye, Beverly Cady, Lisa Weis, Carla Johnson, CC Linstroth, Carol Cole, Colleen Vitek, Marie Fredrickson, Barb Altstetter, Connie DeGrote and Patty Cierna. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)
IMG_0389.JPG

Mother-daughter walkers Gretchen Falck and Sandy Stai stroll the hallways on Monday afternoon. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0390.JPG

Friends Colleen Vitek and Carol Cole said they lose track of time during their regular hallway walks because they are busy chatting. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
IMG_6195 (1).jpg

This map of Northfield High School shows the designated hallway walking route that starts at the main office and goes through wings D, S, M and V and around the media center. Nine laps along this route equals three miles.
IMG_5915.jpg

While walking the school hallways, colorful murals, art projects and language posters and calendars brighten up the long corridors.
IMG_5913.jpg

The long, open and relatively flat hallways of NHS are ideal for winter walkers of all ages. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_5910.jpg

Maps are available inside the school office for hallway walkers not familiar with the various wings of Northfield High School.

