Managing a substantial increase in public safety funding has consumed members of the Northfield City Council during both a work session held two weeks ago and at last week's regular meeting.
After reaching a consensus on the 2023 preliminary tax levy of 18.5% on Sept. 14, the council approved a general fund budget of $17 million at its meeting on Sept. 21.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell said the main factor behind the substantial budget increase was rising costs for the Northfield Police Department and the Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Squad or NAFRS.
“Funding a city is not inexpensive, and if you allow things to fall into disrepair, it’s only going to be even more expensive later," said Pownell. "And so, you will see if there’s not overspending. I would say there’s adequate funding that’s actually being delegated and assigned to different areas so that we can meet the needs of our community.”
Pownell explained the steep increase for the Police Department stemmed from costly overtime budgets, even after labor union negotiations and the pending retirements of three supervisory officers in 2024, who represent 43% of the entire supervisory staff. To make the necessary promotions ahead of those retirements, the NPD must begin to hire new police officers.
Regarding NAFRS, Pownell said the budget increases come from the likely hiring of a full-time fire chief in January and the set of new compliances and fire prevention program instituted by interim Chief Tom Nelson. She said the additional costs of those two public safety departments account for 39% of the increase to the new budget.
Other funding needs
At the work session, two other funding needs surfaced: Northfield City Parks and Facilities and the Northfield Library.
The parks and facilities have been underfunded for many years, said City Administrator Ben Martig. In his presentation, Martig said the maintenance cost for the city parks is budgeted at just over $100,000, but in reality, it costs about $1 million a year. Fully funding the facilities maintenance fund for five years is budgeted at $78,000, but it actually costs closer to $250,000 each year.
Pownell said she fully supports the increase to the parks funding.
“We need to make headway on our parks,” she said. “If we had increased parks funding by 1% every year since 2008, we’d be [where we need to be]. But since we’ve waited all this time, now we have to play catch up.”
The reasons behind the library's request for an additional $115,000 funding include turning three part-time positions to full time and to increase the outreach programs by establishing a small “oasis” library at the NCRC building.
Speaking in favor of the library increase was Councilor Jami Reister.
“The library is one of the cornerstones of equity in the community,” she said. “Everyone can be there. People don’t have to pay to use it. And it gives people access to a computer or other things they do not have.”