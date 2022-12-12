ww1.JPG
A large crowd of parents and siblings watched young dancers perform inside Division Street Dance Thursday night. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The Grinch took many a selfie Thursday night during Northfield's 24th annual Winter Walk. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
For hundreds of Northfield residents and visitors, the 24th annual Winter Walk brightened the evening hours from 5-10 p.m. with thousands of white holiday lights, decorating trees, outlining storefronts and lining curbs.

Santa's House in Bridge Square was a busy place as parents and children lined up for a chance to talk to Father Christmas himself. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
A big crowd gathered at 5 p.m. Thursday night for the official lighting of the holiday lights in Bridge Square. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Frosty the Snowman was a popular draw for photos in Bridge Square during the 24th annual Winter Walk Thursday night. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
