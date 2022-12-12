...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
A large crowd of parents and siblings watched young dancers perform inside Division Street Dance Thursday night. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
For hundreds of Northfield residents and visitors, the 24th annual Winter Walk brightened the evening hours from 5-10 p.m. with thousands of white holiday lights, decorating trees, outlining storefronts and lining curbs.
Northfield businesses up and down Division Street and beyond welcomed shoppers with warm beverages, holiday snacks and inventory discounts.
Frosty the Snowman and the Grinch characters were available for selfies.
Santa was in the house, pleased to see so many good little girls and boys.
Visitors of all ages bundled up in puffy jackets, long scarves, wool mittens and thick stocking hats enjoyed music from local school groups from the Showmobile stage, as well as a welcome from Northfield Chamber of Commerce president Jane Bartho and a countdown to the tree lighting by Mayor Rhonda Pownell.
Hot chocolate, hot cider and coffee was available to the strollers and shoppers. Plentiful fire pits scattered around Division Street were situated for anyone needing to warm up cold hands, feet and faces.
Again this year, a long line stretched outside Cottage Tearoom & Faire for those wanting a wagon ride around downtown, pulled by strong Percheron horses from the Mathies farm in Faribault.
New this year was a train ride for children near Family Fare and the Gingerbread House inside Candyland, located on the river beside Bridge Square.