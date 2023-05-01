...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA...
.Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again
today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some
humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather
conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the
ability to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM
CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are
possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
At last week's meeting of the Northfield School Board, discussion topics included leasing costs for a city-owned ice arena, graduation rates, child nutrition and community education budgets.
School District Superintendent Matt Hillmann updated board members about the ice dilemma and ongoing discussions between the school district and the city regarding a new ice arena that would be located in a different location other than the current arena at Highway 3 and Jefferson Road.
"Hockey is as much Minnesota as hot dish," he said in a radio interview the day after the meeting.
Hillmann explained that most people in the community expect a solution but are not comfortable with the city's estimate that a new ice arena would cost between $60 and $80 million. But no one wants to shut down Northfield High School's hockey program. The district would not own the arena, he said, but instead lease the facility for athletic use, similar to how the district leases space at the Dundas Dome and the Northfield Gymnastics Club. The city would be responsible for the arena's upkeep and maintenance.
The best solution with the least tax impact, Hillmann said, would be a 20-year long term lease, like a pay as you go, that would cost the district about $300,000 per year or $6 million in total. He said ongoing collaboration with the city about the project is just in the preliminary discussion phase.
Transportation rates
School Board members decided not to make any changes to the transportation budget for the 2023-24 school year, citing there wasn't much fat to trim in working efficiency with local transportation partner Benjamin Bus Company.
The board also tabled the idea of charging a fee for transporting students who live within two miles of the school. More time to research a fee structure for families who use the transportation to and from school, as well as working with the city for more efficient routes was needed.
Next year, Hillmann said that families will be asked to opt into transportation. In an attempt this summer to get a more precise count, families that use the bus will be asked to sign up.
Graduation rates
Hillmann said Northfield High School's graduation rate of 95.9% for 2022 continues to exceed that of the state, which was 83.6% last year. Turning to the graduation rate for Hispanic students in Northfield, he said he is proud to report that rate was at 94.7% for 2022, well above the 90% reported in 2018.