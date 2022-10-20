"You have all the answers inside of you," said Erica Staab-Absher, director of the HOPE Center in Faribault. "I don't need to tell you what that is. But I do need to help you create a space where it's safe to ask questions, figure out what your next steps are and have you feel heard and seen."
Her words were shared with a room-full of women who attended the first Coffee + Cause at the Merchants Bank in Northfield Thursday morning.
Coffee + Cause is a new quarterly series of free, open-to-the-public meetings hosted by Rice County United Way.
“We hope the series will deepen community members’ understanding of the issues we face in Rice County, as well as the effective and innovative solutions United Way partner agencies are providing,” said Elizabeth Child, executive director of Rice County Area United Way.
In honor of October's national designation as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, United Way chose to kick off the series with Staab-Absher, who provided information about how to support survivors of domestic violence, as well as how to get help in the situation.
"We have a lot of friends and family that reach out, particularly parents," Staab-Absher said. "Not even just young children, we have parents who have adult children who their parents reach out and say, 'Hey, I don't know what to say. What else can I do?'
"I'm working with a women that I've been working with for years, whose daughter is in an abusive relationship. He's a known domestic-violence perpetrator. Her daughter says that has never happened to her. But her mother's intuition says that's not true. So, how do you deal with that?"
Staab-Absher said it can be tough, especially for a parent, to see someone in an abusive relationship. She said it's vital to be available and allow them to preserve their autonomy.
"Just acknowledging, 'That must be really hard because I know that you really care about him,'" she said. "And also, 'You're being hurt, so I just want to be here for you. I know you may not want to leave today, and that's okay. But, if you ever do, I'll help you in any way I can.'"
Then it can be frustrating to see a survivor go back to their abuser. Staab-Absher said survivors go back to their abuser, on average, seven times.
"A large part of that is financial," she said. "They don't know how to (leave), especially with the housing crisis. … Right now, we have a 3% vacancy rate in Rice County. It's really hard to find an affordable house, particularly if you're a single mom with a smaller income."
The HOPE Center director said there also are unfair societal standards placed on women.
"What do we tell our young women? That they're responsible for this relationship," she said. "That it's their job to help him maintain it and to make him better or feel better about himself or be responsible, in some way, for his response in the situation."
Often, survivors will hear, 'Just leave." But Staab-Absher said it's not that simple, and it's important to be understanding and supportive, while also providing a safe space to speak openly should they make the decision to leave.
"Figure out, 'What is it for this person that is keeping them from leaving?'" she said. "So, is it a lack of self esteem, because he's been saying for years that: 'Nobody else would want you. I'm the only one that will deal with somebody like you.'
"What I always say too is that, 'If (the abuser's) voice is louder than any of the other voices in their head, including their own, that makes it really difficult.' One of the best things you can do is to help build them up and to remind them that 'No, that's not true. There are so many people who love and care for you.'"
Stopping the cycle
According to Staab-Absher, 86% of domestic-violence survivors at the HOPE Center are female, so it becomes essential to look at the way we're raising our young men.
"We'll say things like, 'Real men don't cry; real men don't do this, don't do that,'" Staab-Absher said. "Which, first of all, what's a real man? That, in itself, is an interesting concept to unpack. But looking at, how do we expand the opportunities for young men to fully identify their emotions? That starts with us and how we raise them."
She said men most commonly identify three emotions: anger, sadness and happiness. She outlined how to offset those societal expectations that deny men the chance to examine their full range of emotions.
"We have to be talking specifically to our young men about how not to behave like that," Staab-Absher said. "So, 'What do you do when you don't get what you want? What do you do when people say, 'I don't feel comfortable with that'? How do you talk about consent? How do you talk about empathy?'"
She said social-emotional learning is a vital part of this.
"'How do you deal with your emotions?'" she said. "'What do you do when you feel like you're entitled to something and you don't get that? How do you respond to disappointment?' All of these things are incredibly important. That's why that education piece, particularly at a younger level, is so critical. Building empathy and building emotional awareness."
Male and LGBTQ+ survivors
While women make up the vast majority of domestic-violence survivors, there are many cases that don't fit into this category. Each of these cases come with their own unique challenges, according to Staab-Absher.
"It takes a whole bunch of courage to make that first call to us," she said. "It takes a whole lot more courage if you're a man coming to us, because of that social conditioning. Because of the fact that many people will say, 'Well, you can't be a victim.
"There's so many myths around domestic violence, just in general, and there's also a lot of myths around domestic violence and sexual assault for men. … There's so many unique dynamics with male victims that are really important to understand and be aware of."
Men aren't the only group that face unique challenges with sharing their stories. Many LGBTQ+ survivors face something called, "retaliatory violence," Staab-Absher said.
"We have several people that do identify (with the) LGBTQ+ community," she said. "We also have some trans victims as well. We know that both of those communities are at a greater risk of violence, for a variety of reasons. One of the pieces that's unique to that community is the retaliatory violence of somebody saying that they're angry that they're identifying a certain way and (act) violent against them."
Staab-Absher gave an example she'd seen recently:
"There was a young woman who identified as lesbian. She had a former partner who was a male because she, at that point, hadn't come out. (When she told him), he was angry and he sexually assaulted her, because he was going to, 'turn her straight.' That was his way of responding and reacting to that news. So, we have people who will use violence as a tool to degrade."
Finding HOPE
At the HOPE Center, Staab-Absher said they see a diverse collection of domestic-violence survivors, who require nuanced approaches to care. That's why they often work alongside law enforcement to train and advocate for better practices.
"Luckily, here, we have a really good relationship within Northfield and Faribault and the Sheriff's Department," Staab-Absher said.
They also work directly with the courts. Staab-Absher is an expert witness in many domestic-violence cases.
"I talk about counterintuitive behaviors, like why a victim may act the way they act," she said. "Why it's appropriate for them not to be able to remember the full story. Why a perpetrator would be able to remember the full story and be able to tell you in a linear fashion. Why, when people are under trauma, they can't remember basic things, but can tell you how many ceiling tiles there are, because they've hyper-focused on one thing."
While the HOPE Center receives a large variety of donations and federal and state funding, it can always use extra help.
"So, we are currently looking for Hispanic services coordinators and we're hoping to hire somebody for that position," she said. "Ideally, I would love to have another advocate, just a general advocate, and also somebody to help coordinate our blueprint team (law-enforcement training). Those are our two biggest needs that we have right now."