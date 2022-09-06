This photo was taken from the 2 1/2 minute video shot using Kinescope technology and compiled by the Minnesota Historical Society shows the first re-enactment in 1948 of the Jesse James gang bank robbery. (Photo courtesy of the Northfield Historical Society)
In 1948, attendees in downtown Northfield witnessed the very first reenactment of the Jesse James gang bank robbery. Now, 74 years later, thanks to some sleuthing from local history buffs, an historic video showing two and a half minutes of the presentation has surfaced.
Tim Freeland, local realtor, and Jeff Sauve, former St. Olaf College archivist, worked with staffers at the Minnesota Historical Society to obtain the original video and secure the copyright. Freeland said the MHS board reviewed and agreed with the request to release the video on the official DJJD website during this year’s celebration, which starts Wed. Sept. 7 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 11.
“We think this is the earliest known video showing a re-enactment of our town’s most famous event,” said Freeland.
Freeland, who serves as emcee of all eight bank raid reenactments, webmaster and programmer of the DJJD website, and chair of the Horseshoe Hunt, said the 2.5-minute video from 1948 will be posted on the DJJD website sometime Wednesday, Sept. 7.
“This video release is awesome,” said Freeland. “We take pride in our history and this video provides great nostalgia for that history.”
The video was shot by a Kinescope camera, which NBC-TV officially introduced in June 1948. Kinescope made high quality television recordings and was used to transmit delayed television programs shot on film. Kinescope technology was used until 1956 when videotape recorders debuted.
“Getting this video from the Minnesota Historical Society has been in the works for a number of years,” said Freeland. “I contacted them earlier this summer. after the former St. Olaf Archivist Jeff Sauve helped direct me to its existence.”
Freeland said the 1948 date is important to accurately claim this is the earliest known video that depicts downtown and Bridge Square. The video also shows the reenactment was not done in the right location, Freeland explained — ,or was the failed bank robbery, and the clothing worn by the gang was historically inaccurate.
“The gang wears jeans, denims and cowboy hats, but there’s not the detailed accuracy and authenticity that we have perfected in our current reenactments,” he said. Even the bag containing the $23.60 stolen from the main till was not historically accurate.
Freeland said once he paid $5 for the licensing fee, MHS delivered the video directly to him via a secure link. A MHS watermark can be seen on the video.
“This is so exciting to me as a Northfield native and huge history buff,” said Freeland.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.