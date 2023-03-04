Hundreds of 10th, 11th and 12th graders walked across Jefferson Parkway Thursday morning to spend a half hour reading one-on-one with Bridgewater Elementary students.
The annual event coincided with National Education Association's Read Across America day, said Bridgewater organizer Pamela Charlton, a first-grade teacher.
Charlton works with Northfield High School teacher Kevin Dahle to coordinate the experience that both educators said benefits both the older and the younger students.
"This is probably the 25th year we've been doing this," said Dahle. "For the young students, they get the full attention of an older student so that working on their reading skills might be less intimidating. For the older students, helping a younger student read might just spark an interest in teaching."
Charton wore a Cat in the Hat suit inspired by children's book author Dr. Seuss, whose March 2 birthday inspired the date of the national reading celebration. She said she hopes it sparks a passion for reading in all the students.
The annual event underscores the fact that reading connects us, no matter how old you are, or what reading level you are at, she said.
"Reading connects us all," she said.
Before the older students arrived in the building, the younger students were charged with selecting the books. Two students in Charlton's class, Eva and Chase, named some of the books they had chosen to read with their high school partner. Big Shark, Little Shark," Don't Worry, Bee Happy," "Top Cat," "We Like Fish," Dogman and "Cat Kid Comic Club."
Charlton said the event was launched in 1998 by the NEA and guided by a committee of educators. NEA’s Read Across America is the nation’s largest celebration of reading. This year-round program focuses on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships, and reading resources that are about everyone, for everyone.
"High school teachers sign up voluntarily and then I match them one to one with our Bridgewater students," Charlton said. "I have been organizing it with the help of Kevin Dahle and the strong support of our administrators, Shane Baier and Nancy Antoine. We have just under 600 students here so there are about 1,200 students involved."
The titles and resources featured by NEA’s Read Across America include books that students can see themselves reflected in, as well as books that allow readers to see a world or a character that might be different than them, Charlton said.
First-grade teacher Paige Haley said her students were looking forward to being with the high school students whom they might see at sporting events or around town but do not know.
"This really builds community," said Haley, "especially after the COVID years with little interaction like this."
For other students who may not have younger or older siblings at home, this could be a chance to make a new connection to someone else in the broader community.
"A lot of the little ones look up to the older students they may see on the court, on the field or on the stage," said Dahle. "And now they have a chance to sit together and read together."