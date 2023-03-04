Read2.jpg

Hundreds of 10th, 11th and 12th graders walked across Jefferson Parkway Thursday morning to spend a half hour reading one-on-one with Bridgewater Elementary students.

Hayden Kelly, a senior at NHS, worked on reading skills with second grader Akscl Springer Thursday morning at Bridgewater Elementary School. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Bridgewater Elementary first grade teacher Pamela Charlton dressed up like the Dr. Seuss character Cat in the Hat to commemorate Read Across America day on Thursday. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Students sat on the floor in the hallways of Bridgewater Elementary School Thursday morning to read together in pairs. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
When Northfield High School students walked through the doors of Bridgewater Elementary, one student said,"It's been a long time since i've been here." (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
This pair reads a book together chosen by the Bridgewater Elementary School student. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

