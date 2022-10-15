IMG_9666.JPG

St. Olaf College students wave at Queen Sonja of Norway during her visit to campus on Friday. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Not every day does someone with the title "Her Majesty" visit Northfield.

Queen Sonja of Norway visited St. Olaf College for the fifth time on Friday. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The Queen's greeters: President David Anderson, his wife Priscilla Paton, event coordinator Jean Callister-Benson and Student Government Association President Sebastian Pham. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
St. Olaf students taking classes in Norwegian heritage and/or language waved small Norwegian flags. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Many students wore traditional Norwegian sweaters, gloves and hats to greet the queen. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Some campus visitors dressed in traditional Norwegian folk costumes. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Students and faculty waited to see Queen Sonja touring inside Rolvaag Library Friday morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Queen Sonja chatted with students about the Rolvaag Library special collections that contain a large number of Norwegian-American documents. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

