Buntrock Commons Ballroom at St. Olaf College was filled with community members Wednesday morning for the first in-person Healthy Community Initiative community breakfast since 2019.

HCI1.JPG

HCI community breakfast table captain Jayne Hager Dee sits with Jean Wakely, Dean Merrill, Connie Merrill, Jean Wakely, Carol Gengenbach, Janice Lehmkuhl and Candace Godfrey, HCI students service coordinator. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
HCI4.JPG

Dr. Matt Hillmann and Ben Martig were two of the three keynote speakers. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
HCI5.JPG

The breakfast crowd filled the Buntrock Commons Ballroom Wednesday morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
HCI6.JPG

Steve Underdahl, president and CEO of Northfield Hospital + Clinics was the third keynote speaker. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
HCI2.JPG

HCI board co-chairs Ellen Iverson and Katlyn Katra greet guests at the 2023 HCI Power of Youth community breakfast. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
HCI3.JPG

Members of the Northfield High School  acapella group Big Casa Grande entertained the crowd by performing a Beach Boys song. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}

