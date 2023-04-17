HCI community breakfast table captain Jayne Hager Dee sits with Jean Wakely, Dean Merrill, Connie Merrill, Jean Wakely, Carol Gengenbach, Janice Lehmkuhl and Candace Godfrey, HCI students service coordinator. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Buntrock Commons Ballroom at St. Olaf College was filled with community members Wednesday morning for the first in-person Healthy Community Initiative community breakfast since 2019.
The theme of the breakfast program this year was “Power of Youth.” HCI board co-chairs Ellen Iverson and Katlyn Katra welcomed guests at 7:30 a.m. A musical performance by Northfield High School’s Big Casa Grande all-male acapella group entertained the guests with a Beach Boys song.
HCI board members Natalie Ginter and Harker Perez, a student at Faribault High School told the crowd that their support makes a difference and introduced a video about Growing Up Healthy’s Early Childhood navigators.
The featured speakers were then called to the podium: Dr. Matt Hillmann, superintendent of Northfield Public Schools; Ben Martig, city administrator for the city of Northfield; and Steve Underdahl, president and CEO of Northfield Hospital and Clinics.
Next up was a video focusing on the Northfield Community College Collaborative and featuring director Sara Lee and Lindsey, a NCCC student.
The last presenters were HCI board members Betsy Spethmann and Parker Sneary, a Northfield High School student. They discussed the connection between community members and area youth.
“At every age, at every stage, the power of you empowers the power of youth,” said Sneary.
Table captains solicited donations from their guests, as Spethmann and Sneary thanked the members of the community for their past and present generosity. Table captain Jayne Hager Dee said she’s been supporting Healthy Communities Initiative for a number of years.
“HCI focuses on youth; about youth, for youth and in some situations, by youth,” said Dee. “HCI is a connector, helping families with children find local resources to make their lives better. Through these partnerships youth can succeed in our community.”
HCI provides support to 30-plus initiatives in Northfield and Faribault that benefit youth and families. A few of those innovative programs include Growing Up Healthy, Youth on Boards, TORCH and RISE, and the Northfield Community College Collaborative.
Formed in 1992, HCI serves as a backbone organization to help build bridges between groups and partnerships to look strategically at community issues and solutions. To date, HCI has helped raise more than $20 million to benefit Rice County youth and their families.
{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}