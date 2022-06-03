Northfield HCI Executive Director Zach Pruitt, left, recognizes the September 2019 Making a Difference Award winner. Pruitt is stepping away from HCI after 17 years leading it. (Photo courtesy of Northfield HCI)
Healthy Community Initiative is facing a big change: Executive Director Zach Pruitt has decided to step away after 17 years leading HCI.
“Being HCI's executive director has been one of the great joys of my life,” Pruitt said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the organization that we all have built together and the impact that HCI's work has on the community.”
A news release from HCI says the organization is in a strong position to manage the transition.
“It's because of this that I feel especially confident that the time is right to hand the baton to the next Executive Director,” Pruitt said in the news release.
HCI serves Rice County with a mission to: "cultivate a collaborative community that supports, values and empowers youth."
HCI is aiming for a smooth transition timed to the start of the school year. The executive committee of HCI’s board has set up a search plan. Pruitt said he plans to stay with HCI into the transition.
No other changes in staffing are expected, according to the news release.
Under Pruitt’s leadership, HCI marks these as the most significant; growth from a $125,000 organization in 2005 to a $3.2 million organization today, expansion to serve all of Rice County and increasing the staff to 41, up from two in 2005.
Additionally, HCI has brought to the community over $20 million in grants for youth- and family-serving initiatives and launched Northfield Promise, one of nearly 70 cradle-to-career initiatives across the U.S. Northfield Promise’s 10 benchmarks include kindergarten readiness, high school graduation, and career pathways. It’s the first program in Minnesota to earn national recognition as a “Proof Point Community.”
“Zach exemplifies servant leadership at its best, and his contributions to HCI and our communities have been substantial,” Keith Argabright, co-chair of HCI, said in a statement. “Zach has built a great, collaborative team – staff and partners. He has secured a solid financial position for HCI. We all owe him many thanks.”
“Working alongside Zach this year has taught me what true leadership and dedication looks like,” said Amira Haileab, HCI board co-chair and new Northfield High School graduate, said in a statement. “Zach’s devotion to HCI has made the organization and the community so much stronger.”