Dental health is more than just getting a cleaning every six months, according to Dr. Jerry Appeldoorn, a volunteer dentist and dental director for the HealthFinders Collaborative of Rice and Steele counties.
The Minnesota Dental Association took notice of the work he’s put into the nonprofit health care provider, improving patients’ dental health and mentoring the next generation of dentists. The association recently named him recipient of its 2023 Humanitarian Service Award.
An award announcement calls Appeldoorn a “generous volunteer” and mentor who has provided “humanitarian care not just locally, but also abroad.”
“During his 50-plus years of dentistry, his compassion and care for the underserved has led to many individuals receiving dental care to which they normally would not have access,” the announcement states.
After earning his doctorate in dental surgery in 1969 from the University of Minnesota, Appeldoorn was drafted into the U.S. Air Force Dental Corps during the Vietnam War. He spent two years in New Mexico during his service.
During his time as a professor at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Appeldoorn helped to develop an annual study-abroad program, which allowed students to practice in Peru.
While providing several orphanages with free dental and other health care, Appeldoorn said the program provide students with real-world experience and gave them an opportunity to see the challenges of underdeveloped countries’ health care systems. He said they even gave treatment to a remote village in the Andes, which had never interacted with other people before.
“The mission of this really was to get students exposed to medical dental treatment and being able to help us with patients,” Appelboorn said. “Just to see if this is something that they would want to do, and also kind of instill the idea of serving and being able to volunteer. Not necessarily that you have to go all the way to Peru or places like that.”
His journey with HealthFinders began in 2013, when he learned that a substantial number of people showing in the Faribault hospital emergency room were there for dental-related problems.
‘Proactive, not reactive’
Appeldoorn formed a dental program at HealthFinders with the help of HealthFinders’ Dental Coordinator and Collaborative Practice Dental Hygienist Renae Blome.
Among the biggest barriers to dental care are lack of finances or insurance, according to Blome.
“I grew up not having insurance,” she said. “We never had dental insurance, medical insurance. We never really went to the doctor. We never went to the dentist. I think that’s the reason why I got involved with dentistry, because I was one of those kids that had a toothache and my parents didn’t take me in until I was in pain. When you’re in pain, that’s usually when it’s expensive.”
She said they initially were treating emergency after emergency.
“The emergency rooms were getting flooded with patients with no insurance and … I just thought we have to do something,” she said. “So, when we started the program, we were just putting out fires really.”
Appelboorn realized this method didn’t address the root causes of the emergencies, whether poor diet, lack of preventative care, underlying health conditions or socioeconomic status.
So, he switched gears and took a more preventative approach, which Blome described as being “proactive, not reactive.”
Now, HealthFinders provides low-cost or free dental preventative and corrective treatment to patients who normally couldn’t afford it. Additionally, staff travel to local elementary schools around the community, providing dental exams and procedures for the students, and partner with the county for a number of social services.
‘Very humbled’
Appeldoorn is a member of the American Dental Association, the Minnesota Dental Association and is a former president of the Southeastern District Dental Society. He also is a board member of the Northfield Community Action Center and was president of the Northfield Rotary Club, of which he’s still a member.
He pointed out that none of HealthFinders’ program would be possible without Delta Dental and the Minnesota Dental Foundation, which handles the Minnesota Dental Association’s nonprofit funding.
“It’s a big group of people that are helping everybody,” he said. “You know, I just happened to be singled out and — I don’t know — I feel very humbled by the whole process. It’s not something that I would have ever expected.”
Blome was less shy about Appeldoorn’s praise.
“He is a very humble man,” she said. “But he’s one of the best humans you’d ever meet. And that’s why I still — I would never quit working with him.”
Minnesota Dental Association Southeast District Trustee Dr. John Noack, who works at Professional Dental Group in Northfield, also had high praise for him.
“Jerry was part of our practice for a long time at Professional Dental; he actually helped to found it," Noack said. "I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor. … He’s just a really gentle, caring, humble dentist that’s still trying to give back, still volunteering and still trying to help people that have dental needs. … Well-deserving of the honor. He’s a guy a we try to emulate.”