About 40 members of the community joined Mayor Rhonda Pownell and several city councilors at the groundbreaking Wednesday afternoon for the mixed-use affordable housing project located at 2200 Millstream Lane. (Photo courtesy of Kara Trygestad
After five years of discussions, meetings, partnerships, and planning, the city of Northfield and Three Rivers Community Action broke ground yesterday on the Spring Creek II Townhome development project.
Located at 2200 Millstream Lane, the townhomes represent an effort to create more affordable rental housing units for Northfield families on the Southbridge site.
Over the last several years, the Three Rivers Community Development team has been working with the Northfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) to create a concept similar to the original Spring Creek project.
“This started as a concept extension of Spring Creek I had back in 2017,” said Melissa Hanson, Northfield’s housing coordinator. “After a few setbacks — first tax credit application was denied, pandemic, a complete rebid of the project for a new general contractor — we have made it to the moving dirt phase.”
According to a news release issued by the city of Northfield explaining the history of the project, the Northfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority provided just over 2 acres of land and a forgivable loan for just over $500,000 to the project. The Northfield City Council approved tax increment financing for $689,000.
Spring Creek II will be complementary to the existing Spring Creek project. The new site will include 32 townhome units for modest income families with children — eight two-bedroom units, 22 three-bedroom units and two four-bedroom units (including two accessible units).
Of the 32 units, 24 families will be at or below 60% of the area median income, and eight families will be at or below 30% area median income.
The project will include four units for local families that do not have stable housing. Three Rivers has partnered with South Central Human Relations Center, who will deliver on-site support services and rental assistance to help these families become successful, long-term tenants.
The project will also include four units of housing for people with developmental disabilities. Three Rivers has partnered with Rice County Adult Services and Laura Baker Services Association to identify potential tenants and coordinate services for these units. Rental assistance for these units will come from the state’s and county’s housing support program through Laura Baker Services Association.
Construction will start in late August 2022, with the project complete by late summer 2023.
