After five years of discussions, meetings, partnerships, and planning, the city of Northfield and Three Rivers Community Action broke ground yesterday on the Spring Creek II Townhome development project.

Spring Creek II groundbreaking.jpg

About 40 members of the community joined Mayor Rhonda Pownell and several city councilors at the groundbreaking Wednesday afternoon for the mixed-use affordable housing project located at 2200 Millstream Lane. (Photo courtesy of Kara Trygestad

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

