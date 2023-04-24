Greenvale Township neighbors are divided on the issue of allowing a new billboard along Highway 19, or Lonsdale Boulevard, between Lonsdale and Northfield. The image here does not represent the precise location of the proposed billboard. (Google Maps image)
A proposed new billboard along Highway 19, just west of Northfield, has divided the Greenvale Township Board of Supervisors and upset neighbors. Now, it’s the Minnesota Department of Transportation that will give the final say on whether or not it goes forward.
Former Township Clerk Linus Langer is leading opposition to the billboard, arguing that putting up a billboard in the proposed location would present a significant safety hazard. Langer also argues that the township doesn’t have the authority to issue the IUP.
The IUP was approved using a fast track process on March 20, but must now receive approval from the MnDOT because of 19’s status as a state highway. Langer says that he believes that such approval will ultimately not be granted because of zoning issues.
Township Board of Supervisors Chair Charles Anderson defended the move to issue the IUP, noting that the township had already set a precedent by issuing a billboard permit to the same outfit, Frederickson Outdoor Advertising, more than a decade ago.
However, Langer said that a memo from Township Attorney Mike Couri advised the township that its current zoning ordinance does not allow for an IUP for a billboard to be issued on agricultural land, suggesting that both IUPs may have been erroneously granted.
Beyond the procedural concerns, Langer views the proposed billboard as a potentially dangerous distraction. With significant traffic and limited visibility, he said the road can be difficult to back out onto — in fact, his own daughter nearly lost her life trying to do so — and adding an additional possible distraction would only increase the risk.
Langer isn’t alone; he presented a petition signed by about 20 neighbors who also oppose the project on safety grounds. He claims that the township board fast tracked the process to try to avoid any questions and/or concerns raised by residents and the township attorney.
While Anderson disagreed with Langer and considered him a disgruntled ex-elected official, board Vice Chair Anthony Rowan had a different perspective. Rowan said he voted against issuing the IUP, because of both the procedural concerns and safety issues raised by neighbors.
“My perspective is that it wasn’t done right,” he said.