walz2.JPG

Election judge and former teacher Amy Pfefferle and Gov. Tim Walz pose for a photo in front of Merchant’s Bank. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

When former teacher Amy Pfefferle spotted Gov. Tim Walz walking down Division Street in Northfield Thursday afternoon, she quickened her step to catch up to him. She couldn’t wait to tell Walz she had just cast her early voting ballot.

walz3.JPG

After the small business roundtable at Reunion, Walz and Grove walked up Division Street talking about ways to expand business growth. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
walz4.JPG

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove with Gov. Tim Walz took a stroll to Blue Monday Coffeehouse where  Grove used to work. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
walz1.JPG

Governor Tim Walz and DEED Commissioner Steve Grove walk past customers at Hogan Brothers Thursday afternoon. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
walz5.JPG

Mark Schiller, Jane Bartho and Cody Larson discussed growing businesses in Northfield at Thursday's roundtable with Gov. Tim Walz. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
walz6.JPG

Mayor Rhonda Pownell, Gov. Tim Walz and DEED Commissioner Steve Grove were the featured guests at the small business roundtable. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 
walz7.JPG

Northfield business owners posed for a group photo after Thursday's small business roundtable. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
walz8.JPG

The last stop on Gov. Tim Walz's visit to Northfield was to buy a cookie and coffee at Goodbye Blue Monday Coffeehouse. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
walz9.JPG

Furniture makers Amanda and Matt Estvold gave Gov. Tim Walz a Minnesota tee-shirt Thursday. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
walz10.JPG

