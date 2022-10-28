When former teacher Amy Pfefferle spotted Gov. Tim Walz walking down Division Street in Northfield Thursday afternoon, she quickened her step to catch up to him. She couldn’t wait to tell Walz she had just cast her early voting ballot.
“I voted for you,” she said as they met at the corner of Fourth Street and Division.
“Hey, great to meet you, Amy,” said the Democratic governor running to win his second term. The pair stopped for a series of photos in front of Merchant’s Bank. Pfefferle was wearing an “I voted” sticker.
Walz was in Northfield Thursday to host a roundtable discussion with the Department of Employment and Economic Development, DEED, and a panel of local small business owners. The topic of the discussion was how the state of Minnesota could better support small businesses.
Earlier in the week, Gov. Walz announced that Minnesota had secured $97 million in new funding to support small businesses. According to a Governor’s Office spokesperson, the Northfield roundtable and visit to downtown, “comes after a summer of record low unemployment rates and a focus on economic expansion across the state.”
Joining the governor was DEED Commissioner Steve Grove, Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell and Jane Bartho, president of the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce. Reunion hosted the lunchtime roundtable in the restaurant’s second floor event space.
Grove, a Northfield native, acted as moderator of the 45-minute event. He asked each participant to introduce themselves as well as report about any challenges their business faced since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Panelists included Chris Collins, of Cardinal Glass, Cody Larson, with Little Joy Coffee and Groundwire, furniture makers Amanda and Matt Estavold, Chau Trang, with Tin Tea, and Mark Schiller, with Loon Liquor.
Collins said the challenging part of running his business has been the labor shortage.
“We’ve added incentives, increased wages, additional training, even meals and swag,” he said. The two pieces that today’s potential employees demand, he said, are affordable housing and childcare.
Mayor Pownell told the group that she appreciated the recent visit by State Attorney General Keith Ellison regarding the Viking Terrace mobile home park controversy. She added that the city of Northfield appreciates local government funding.
“I’m a big believer in giving more resources to local leadership,” said Walz. “That gives us a tool for better small business growth.”
Cody Larson told the group that his small business started after he bought a coffee bean roaster on Craig’s List. He started selling his coffee at Northfield’s Riverwalk Market Fair, and after receiving a micro-grant from the city and developing a loyal following, Larson said his customers talked him into opening a shop on Division Street.
“The coffee business is good,” he said.
Mark Schiller with Loon Liquor talked about his efforts to open a destination distillery in Northfield. He said he’s got his eye on the historic 1926 post office building on Bridge Square. But the business needs to raise at least $6 million in capital through a combination of city and state loans.
He said a highly visible location like that and more government-funded incentives would help with the distillery’s expansion.
“We could potentially attract 30,000 visitors a year,” Schiller said.
Trang, who said she was missing her St. Olaf College religion class to attend the roundtable, told the group she was inspired to work hard by her parents, who moved to Minnesota from Vietnam.
“My business is going fantastic,” she said. “We’re so busy. I’m privileged to be in a town with so much support.”
“Chau’s like a poster child for a successful small business owner,” said Grove.
With less than two weeks to go before the Nov. 8 election, Walz spent nearly two hours talking in Northfield. After the roundtable event at Reunion, Grove walked with the governor up Division Street to Goodbye Blue Monday Coffeehouse, where the commissioner used to work.
Inside the landmark Northfield coffeehouse, Walz bought a cookie and talked and laughed with the baristas and his gaggle of staffers.
“Northfield occupies a unique niche,” said Walz. “The vibrant storefronts on main street, the strong family connections. It’s a joy to be here.”