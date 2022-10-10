When Sheri McNally and her husband Arden walked into the United Church of Christ Northfield Saturday evening, the protesters lined up on the Washington Street curb called them "perverts."
The McNallys were attending the Gospel Drag Show, a variety show that featured performers dressed in stage costumes usually worn by a person of a different sex.
"I was so proud of our church for hosting this show," said Sheri McNally, who was answering phones in the UCC office Monday morning. "The event honored these people, many of whom said it was the first time they had ever performed in a church."
The protesters assembled at the church before 6 p.m. and remained outside until well after the show ended at 8:30 p.m. reported McNally. They shouted throughout the two-hour performance.
"We couldn't hear a thing inside the church," said Rev. Cindy Maddox, senior pastor. "The hatred and hostility outside our doors were more than matched by the community and camaraderie that took place inside."
Some protesters carried signs that read "Homo Sex is Sin" and other such sexually-oriented accusations.
Many of the protesters shouted comments directly at those attending the show. One man yelled at an elderly woman, "You should be home baking cookies."
Many of the rants had to do with grooming or indoctrinating children.
"I didn't feel safe outside," said McNally.
Maddox said that what some of the protestors appeared to be concerned about was child sexual abuse.
"They are right to be concerned about it, and we join them in that concern," she said. "We are also outraged by the sexual abuse of children, and believe that our society should vigorously prosecute anyone who abuses children. But while there have been countless cases of child sexual abuse brought against Catholic and evangelical clergy, the charges against drag performers are solely in the minds of these protestors."
She continued to explained that contrary to the protestors' claims, there were no lap dances and no scantily clad performers and nothing remotely sexual or inappropriate at the show.
"It was an evening of uplifting music and fabulous costumes," she said. "The only inappropriate aspects of the evening were the horrific accusations made by the protestors and shouted at those who attended the show."
The show must go on
"The First United Church of Christ in Northfield is a church which welcomes everyone and believes deeply that God’s love is both abundant and universal. In that vein, our church sponsored a Gospel Drag Show on Saturday, Oct. 8 — an event open to everyone and explicitly family-friendly," explained Maddox in a lengthy email after the event.
"There was nothing sexual or inappropriate about the show. Unfortunately, not everyone believes that God’s love could include the LGBTQ+ community and some decided to protest our event, calling us "groomers" and attacking us for “blasphemy."
Maddox continued to explain that drag is a form of theater that has existed since before Shakespeare’s time.
"While it has been an important form of entertainment and resistance within the LGBTQ+ community, there is nothing about drag which is limited to that community. Nor is there anything inherently evil about drag, which is merely people performing while dressed up as the opposite gender," she wrote.
She continued, "One of the central issues facing our society as a whole right now is whether a small group of individuals will get to dictate how the rest of us live. Just as each person in our society gets a vote in our governance, each Christian gets a voice and a calling to act in accordance with Christ’s mandate to “Love one another.”
McNally said she was impressed how powerful the personal stories shared by the performers were, especially those detailing both the prejudice and acceptance they have felt.
She said she liked that headliner Craig "Mrs. Moxie" Moxness introduced his mother and his grandmother who were in the audience and said they were his biggest supporters, along with his husband.
"I was impressed with how tactful and uplifting the performance really was," said McNally.