When Sheri McNally and her husband Arden walked into the United Church of Christ Northfield Saturday evening, the protesters lined up on the Washington Street curb called them "perverts."

Drag protest 5.JPG

Rev. Cindy Maddox said that even though the protesters shouted throughout the two-hour performance, no one inside the church could hear them.  (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Drag protest 6.JPG

Despite the threats by protesters, more than 175 people attended the Gospel Drag Show Saturday night at the United Church of Christ Northfield. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Drag show protest1.JPG

One audience member said she didn't feel safe outside, thanks to the threatening presence of about 30 protesters. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Drag protest 4.JPG

A day before the Gospel Drag Show, Rev. Cindy Maddox, UCC Senior Pastor sent out an email to the congregation asking attendees not to inflame the debate by engaging directly with the protesters.  (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Drag protest 3.JPG

The protesters shouted directly at the Gospel Drag Show audience members entering and exiting the church.  (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Drag protest 2.JPG

Protesters started lining Washington Street about an hour before the 6:30 p.m. performance Saturday night. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments